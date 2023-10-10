Skip to main content

Since Hamas’s surprise attack on Oct. 7, fighting has taken a heavy toll and raised urgent questions about Palestinians’ and Israelis’ futures. Check back here for a look at what’s happened

Compiled by Globe staff
A man carries a wounded child into al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. First responders in the blockade zone are making do without electricity after Israel cut it off, along with supplies of fuel. MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images
A woman passes a bullet-damaged wall in Zahajra, Lebanon, where border skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has close ties to Palestinian groups fighting Israel. Tsafrir Abayov/The Associated Press

Catch up on the conflictDay 1, Oct. 7Day 2, Oct. 8Day 3, Oct. 9

For the latest news on the Israel-Hamas conflict, subscribe to The Globe and Mail’s topic page or morning update e-mail newsletter.


Day 1: Rockets from Gaza

Israelis expected Oct. 7 to be a quiet Saturday for the holiday of Simchat Torah, until the rockets started to fall – an attack that caught the military unprepared and was likely planned for months.

Fighters from the Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad stormed across a border Israel has blockaded since 2007, targeting military facilities, Israeli towns and a music festival before returning to Gaza with dozens of hostages. Israel retaliated with airstrikes as its Prime Minister promised “our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known.”

More: Photos from Day 1 of the fighting

Israeli rescue teams tend to an elderly man at a rocket-damaged building in Ashkelon, one of the border towns targeted in the initial attacks from Gaza. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images
Rockets leave smoke trails as they rise from Gaza City. Hamas claimed there were 5,000 projectiles in the first barrage; the Israeli military said it was 2,500. MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images
In Ashkelon, police officers evacuate a woman and child from a site hit by a rocket. The Hamas assault reached as many as 22 locations outside Gaza, as far away as Tel Aviv. Tsafrir Abayov/The Associated Press


Day 2: Israel strikes back

On Oct. 8, Israel formally declared war against Hamas as bombardments of Gaza killed hundreds more people. Airstrikes levelled dozens of units of residential housing, according to United Nations estimates.

As Israel’s allies condemned Hamas, U.S. President Joe Biden dispatched warships to the eastern Mediterranean and promised new military aid to Israel. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demanded the release of all hostages as Canada investigated reports that its citizens might be among the captives.

More: Photos from Day 2 of the fighting

From Ashkelon, rockets from the Iron Dome anti-missile system can be seen hitting projectiles from Gaza. Since Iron Dome became operational in 2011, Israel has boasted it can successfully block 90 per cent of incoming targets or more. Amir Cohen/Reuters
People in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, survey the damage after Israeli fire hit a mosque. SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinian families take shelter in a United Nations-run school building in Gaza City. MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images


Day 3: Reality of war sinks in

Israel declared a “full siege” of Gaza on Oct. 9 as Hamas threatened to execute hostages unless attacks on Palestinian civilians stopped. Meanwhile, Qatari mediators were working to secure the release of Israeli women and children in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli jails, Reuters reported, citing a source briefed on the talks.

Family and friends of Alexandre Look, a 33-year-old Montrealer, confirmed that he was one of the victims at the music festival.

Opinion from Marsha Lederman: No, your Jewish and Palestinian friends are not okay

In Gaza City, Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque after it was levelled by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp. Adel Hana/The Associated Press
Israelis in Ashkelon evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from Gaza. Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press
Palestinians evacuate the area after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images


Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles