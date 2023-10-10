Catch up on the conflict • Day 1, Oct. 7 • Day 2, Oct. 8 • Day 3, Oct. 9
Day 1: Rockets from Gaza
Israelis expected Oct. 7 to be a quiet Saturday for the holiday of Simchat Torah, until the rockets started to fall – an attack that caught the military unprepared and was likely planned for months.
Fighters from the Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad stormed across a border Israel has blockaded since 2007, targeting military facilities, Israeli towns and a music festival before returning to Gaza with dozens of hostages. Israel retaliated with airstrikes as its Prime Minister promised “our enemy will pay a price the type of which it has never known.”
Day 2: Israel strikes back
On Oct. 8, Israel formally declared war against Hamas as bombardments of Gaza killed hundreds more people. Airstrikes levelled dozens of units of residential housing, according to United Nations estimates.
As Israel’s allies condemned Hamas, U.S. President Joe Biden dispatched warships to the eastern Mediterranean and promised new military aid to Israel. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demanded the release of all hostages as Canada investigated reports that its citizens might be among the captives.
Day 3: Reality of war sinks in
Israel declared a “full siege” of Gaza on Oct. 9 as Hamas threatened to execute hostages unless attacks on Palestinian civilians stopped. Meanwhile, Qatari mediators were working to secure the release of Israeli women and children in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli jails, Reuters reported, citing a source briefed on the talks.
Family and friends of Alexandre Look, a 33-year-old Montrealer, confirmed that he was one of the victims at the music festival.
