Security guard at rapper Drake’s home hospitalized after shooting outside

Open this photo in gallery: Police survey the scene of an early morning shooting on Park Lane Circle in Toronto on May 7, 2024. The shooting happened just meters away from Toronto rapper Drake’s mansion. May 7, 2024. (Sammy Kogan/The Globe and Mail)Sammy Kogan/The Globe and Mail

A security guard at the Toronto mansion of superstar rapper Drake went sent to hospital early Tuesday after an overnight shooting outside the residence.

According to police, the man suffered serious injuries in the gunfire, which happened shortly after 2 a.m.

Police said in a late-morning briefing that they had video of the shooting but offered no information about the number of shots, the number of suspects or the vehicle in which they fled.

The victim’s name and age were not provided.

“You can expect to see an increased presence in this neighbourhood for the next little while, but it’s no different than any other shooting,” said Inspector Paul Krawczyk.

He said he could not confirm whether Drake was home at the time of the shooting but said police were in contact with his team and they were cooperating.

Multiple layers of police tape kept media and curious onlookers away from the sprawling house in the city’s posh Bridle Path neighbourhood.

There were a number of small cones of the type police use as evidence markers around the front of the house, but there was no evident damage to several vehicles parked in front, including a black stretch limousine.

Police announced the shooting in terse early-morning post on X, formerly Twitter.

Drake’s house regularly appears in social media posts, including those put online by the rapper himself. It has also featured in an ongoing feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. Fans of the latter renamed the house on Google as being “Owned by Kendrick.”

Asked how or whether the rap beef figured in the investigation, Inspector Krawczyk said it was too early to talk about motive.