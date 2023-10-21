Open this photo in gallery: A Gaza neighbourhood in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes.Reuters

A small convoy of relief supplies has entered the besieged Gaza Strip for the first time since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, but humanitarian workers say it is a tiny fraction of what will be needed every day to avert a greater disaster in the Palestinian territory.

The first humanitarian convoy crossed from Egypt into Gaza on Saturday morning, but it had only 20 trucks in it, compared to a minimum of 100 daily trucks that Gaza needs, according to United Nations officials. It is unclear whether aid will flow again on Sunday and whether the trickle of aid will increase.

The territory of 2.3 million people is rapidly running out of water, food, medicine and fuel as Israel continues to bombard it with missiles. Israel has kept Gaza under siege since Oct. 7, when hundreds of Hamas gunmen from Gaza killed an estimated 1,400 people in southern Israel and abducted more than 200 others.

“The trucks that entered today are a window of hope amid a catastrophic situation, but they are not enough,” said Samer AbdelJaber, the Palestine Country Director for the World Food Program (WFP), in a social media post on Saturday.

“We need continuous access,” he said. “People need food, water and medicine every day, not just once.”

Three WFP trucks carrying food, along with four trucks with medical supplies from the World Health Organization, were among the first trucks to enter Gaza.

“The supplies currently heading into Gaza will barely begin to address the escalating health needs as hostilities continue to grow,” the WHO said in a statement after the convoy began moving. “A scaled up and protected aid operation is desperately needed.”

Earlier this week, WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan said a convoy of 20 trucks would be a gesture, rather than a proper humanitarian corridor. “It should be 2,000 trucks,” he told a briefing on Thursday. “Twenty trucks is a drop in the ocean of need right now in Gaza. Humanitarian assistance needs to move every day.”

More than 200 trucks are reportedly queued up on the Egypt side of the border this weekend, waiting for permission to enter Gaza.

Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian affairs co-ordinator, said the convoy on Saturday was a result of “deep and intense negotiations” with all sides. “This first convoy must not be the last,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Griffiths said the aid shipments to Gaza need to be done in a “safe, dependable, unconditional and unimpeded manner.” They should include food, water, medicine and fuel, he said.

Israel has imposed strict conditions on the aid supplies, including a ban on fuel deliveries and a prohibition on aid to northern Gaza, in an effort to prevent any aid reaching the Hamas militant group.

The Israeli ban on fuel is a highly contentious issue because fuel is crucial for the functioning of hospital generators, ambulances, water pumps and desalination plants, which are essential for health and water in Gaza. Fourteen medical centres in Gaza have closed their doors because of a lack of fuel.

“Two weeks since the start of hostilities, the humanitarian situation in Gaza – already precarious – has reached catastrophic levels,” Mr. Griffiths said. “It is critical that aid reaches people in need wherever they are across Gaza, and at the right scale.”

Gaza’s health ministry said on Saturday that the death toll from the Israeli bombardment has climbed to 4,385 since the beginning of the war, with more than 13,000 people injured.

Two federal cabinet ministers, attending a peace summit in Cairo this weekend, are planning to emphasize “Canada’s grave concerns with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and the importance of ensuring that assistance can reach Palestinian civilians,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Saturday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen are attending the Cairo Peace Summit, along with dozens of senior officials from the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Meanwhile, about 370 Canadian citizens and family members are trapped in Gaza without any way to leave the territory. They were hoping to cross the border to Egypt when the border gate was opened, but officials said there was no indication that the brief opening on Saturday would allow the Canadians to cross.