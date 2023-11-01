Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians with dual citizenship wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the hope of getting permission to leave Gaza, November 1, 2023.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters

No Canadians have been included among the first group of foreign nationals allowed to leave the Gaza Strip Wednesday, more than three weeks after Israel launched its retaliatory war on Hamas militants.

Authorities in Israel and Egypt gave permission for dozens of badly injured Palestinians to leave Wednesday through the southern Rafah crossing into Egypt. They also authorized the departure of roughly 500 foreign passport-holders. A document published to Facebook by the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza showed that list included citizens of Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Japan and Jordan. Workers for the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East were also included.

A total of 451 Canadians have registered with the Canadian government to say that they are in the West Bank and Gaza. Nearly all of those are in Gaza itself.

Their departure has been a key priority for the government of Canada.

But Canadians were not given permission to leave Wednesday; no U.S. or United Kingdom citizens appear on the list, either.

Canada appears to have been left off because local authorities prioritized countries with smaller numbers of people in Gaza.

“There is significant concern that having large amounts of people crossing at once would pose a security issue, both for unforeseen military operations but also just a crush of humanity and backlash by Gazans upset that they cannot leave,” said a person with knowledge of the situation. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the person because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Countries not included on Wednesday, including Canada, are pushing to have their citizens evacuated on Thursday, the person said.

On Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reported “real progress” to secure safe passage for Americans out of Gaza.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Canadian diplomats are working “around the clock to secure a window for Canadians to exit Gaza,” Global Affairs spokesperson Pierre Cuguen told The Globe last week.

Latest updates: Gaza’s phone, internet connections down as Israeli troops battle Hamas

Israel’s Gazan ground war: A battlefield snapshot

The Al Jazeera news service, which has journalists on the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing, reported what it called “huge queues” of people had formed at the border Wednesday, and an atmosphere that is “very chaotic.” Live video images showed ambulances stationary at the border.

Although a trickle of aid trucks has been allowed into Gaza in recent days, Wednesday marked the first time people have been allowed to leave the strip since Israel began a massive bombing campaign and ground invasion that has now killed more than 8,500, according to numbers released by the Gaza Health Ministry, which do not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Forty per cent of those killed are children, according to the ministry.

The pledge to open the Rafah crossing was set against a new communications blackout in the region, following a 34-hour cut to Internet and cellular service on the weekend. Israeli forces have also continued their bombing campaign, after deadly attacks on the densely-populated Jabaliya refugee camp that, Israel said, killed Ibrahim Biari, a Hamas commander.

Among the Canadians in Gaza is Eyhav Bader, a doctor by training who has been helping at a Gaza hospital, but conditions are increasingly difficult. In an interview with The Globe last week, his wife, Rana Bader, expressed frustration that the government of Canada had not yet secured a way out for her husband.

Mr. Bader “told me that everything looks so horrible” in Gaza, Ms. Bader said.

Mr. Bader’s brother was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Oct. 8, a day after Palestinian militants conducted a massacre in Israel that killed more than 1,400.

Ms. Bader said she and her three daughters, aged 16, 10 and 8, are “praying the whole day that they can have their dad come back safe and sound.”