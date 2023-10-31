Skip to main content

From the streets of Gaza to Hamas’s network of tunnels below, Israeli troops are fighting the militant groups that attacked their country on Oct. 7

Compiled by Globe staff
Satellite images, captured by Planet Labs PBC on Oct. 30, show tanks and armoured vehicles in a crater-pocked neighbourhood of the northern Gaza Strip, and breaks in the northern wall between Gaza and Israel, with vehicle tracks leading through. Photos courtesy of Planet Labs PBC

Since Israeli ground troops began pushing into Gaza this past weekend, it’s been hard for the world to see where they are or who they’re fighting. Many of the journalists who were inside the Gaza Strip when the war broke out are now dead. Those outside can get only distant views of a conflict unfolding not just in the northern countryside and in cities but in Hamas’s network of tunnels.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stated goal is to “destroy Hamas’ governing and military capabilities” and bring home the hostages taken into Gaza on Oct. 7. No one can say with certainty how long that will take. Troops are progressing slowly as the captives’ families press for more time to negotiate their release.

The Globe and Mail has collected maps and satellite imagery to provide a rough snapshot of where the battles are happening, but there are limits to what can be verified and the situation is constantly changing. For the latest information, subscribe to updates from our full coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.


Smoke rises over the Gaza Strip, as seen from along the border with southern Israel, on Oct. 31.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

The battlefield in Gaza

The Gaza Strip comprises about 365 square kilometres, roughly the size of Gatineau Park, north of Ottawa. Before the war, 2.3 million Palestinians lived there. After Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned residents of northern Gaza – home to the largest population centre, Gaza City – to move south before the ground assault. Weeks of Israeli bombardment have destroyed thousands of buildings from north to south; as of Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza estimates that 8,525 Palestinians have been killed in the territory. Another 122 have died in clashes with Israeli security forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Israel-Hamas conflict

As of Oct. 31

Military base

Zikim

ISRAEL

Reported Israeli ground incursions

Border crossing

Sderot

1

GAZA

STRIP

Closed

military

zone

Jabalia camp

Refugee

camps

Beach camp

Gaza City

2

Nahal Oz

3

Main

evacuation

routes

Israeli-

ordered

evacuation

zone

Wadi Gaza

Nuseirat camp

Bureij camp

Re’im

Al-Maghazi camp

North

5 KM

1

Slow-going attack from the north

Backed by helicopters and drones, dozens of tanks and armoured personnel carriers have pushed into the semi-rural area to the north of Gaza City but have proceeded slowly.

 

Continued bombardment of Gaza

On Saturday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "destroy the enemy above ground and below ground" but stopped short of calling the ground incursion a full-scale invasion.

 

Cutting off Gaza City from the south

Although the military has refused to say exactly where troops are operating, images on social media appear to show Israeli tanks on the road south of Gaza City. This line may threaten Salah Ad Deen Road, the main transport artery that runs the length of the Gaza Strip. Cutting it off would effectively split Gaza in two and isolate Gaza City from the south.

2

3

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: REUTERS

Gaza seen from space

Planet Labs PBC has been taking regular satellite snapshots of the conflict zone, some of which capture the positions of Israeli tanks or damage to buildings and roads. Here, for instance, are Oct. 30 views of northern Gaza neighbourhoods, one with a cluster of rocket craters in the bottom middle, another with tanks or armoured vehicles. Interpreting images like these is a delicate process; without on-the-ground information about the function of destroyed buildings, or the movements of vehicles and their targets, they tell only part of the story.

ISRAEL

North

GAZA STRIP

500 m

ISRAEL

Detail

GAZA

STRIP

North

5KM

IMAGE 1

IMAGE 2

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: planet.com

ISRAEL

GAZA STRIP

North

500 m

ISRAEL

Detail

GAZA

STRIP

North

5KM

IMAGE 1

IMAGE 2

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: planet.com

ISRAEL

GAZA STRIP

North

500 m

ISRAEL

Detail

GAZA

STRIP

North

5KM

IMAGE 1

IMAGE 2

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: planet.com

Open this photo in gallery:A satellite image captured by Planet Labs PBC on Oct. 30 shows tank or armoured vehicle activity in a northern Gaza neighbourhood.
Open this photo in gallery:A satellite image captured by Planet Labs PBC on Oct. 30, shows a crater-ridden neighbourhood in northern Gaza.

A satellite image captured by Planet Labs PBC on Oct. 30, shows a crater-ridden neighbourhood in northern Gaza.Handout


The war underground

Over the years, Hamas has excavated tunnels that Israeli troops describe as an underground city, with command centres, rocket-launching sites and storage areas. The IDF said Tuesday that it had recently fired on militants at compounds inside the tunnels; previously, it has described clashes at tunnel entrances, including one near the Erez Crossing.

Hamas’ tunnels in the Gaza Strip

Border crossing

ISRAEL

Sderot

GAZA

STRIP

Closed

military

zone

Tunnels

Gaza

City

Nahal Oz

Main

evacuation

routes

Israeli-

ordered

evacuation

zone

Wadi Gaza

Re’im

Kisufim

Khan Younis

Rafah

EGYPT

North

5 KM

MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: OPENSTREETMAPS; GRAPHIC NEWS; The Humanitarian Data Exchange

What would combat look like inside the cramped tunnel network? A Reuters video crew got a rough idea in 2014 when they were driven blindfolded to a secret location for this tour by masked members of Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades.

Reuters

With reports from Reuters and Associated Press


