Satellite images, captured by Planet Labs PBC on Oct. 30, show tanks and armoured vehicles in a crater-pocked neighbourhood of the northern Gaza Strip, and breaks in the northern wall between Gaza and Israel, with vehicle tracks leading through. Photos courtesy of Planet Labs PBC

Since Israeli ground troops began pushing into Gaza this past weekend, it’s been hard for the world to see where they are or who they’re fighting. Many of the journalists who were inside the Gaza Strip when the war broke out are now dead. Those outside can get only distant views of a conflict unfolding not just in the northern countryside and in cities but in Hamas’s network of tunnels.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stated goal is to “destroy Hamas’ governing and military capabilities” and bring home the hostages taken into Gaza on Oct. 7. No one can say with certainty how long that will take. Troops are progressing slowly as the captives’ families press for more time to negotiate their release.

The Globe and Mail has collected maps and satellite imagery to provide a rough snapshot of where the battles are happening, but there are limits to what can be verified and the situation is constantly changing.





Open this photo in gallery: Smoke rises over the Gaza Strip, as seen from along the border with southern Israel, on Oct. 31.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

The battlefield in Gaza

The Gaza Strip comprises about 365 square kilometres, roughly the size of Gatineau Park, north of Ottawa. Before the war, 2.3 million Palestinians lived there. After Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned residents of northern Gaza – home to the largest population centre, Gaza City – to move south before the ground assault. Weeks of Israeli bombardment have destroyed thousands of buildings from north to south; as of Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza estimates that 8,525 Palestinians have been killed in the territory. Another 122 have died in clashes with Israeli security forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Israel-Hamas conflict As of Oct. 31 Military base Zikim ISRAEL Reported Israeli ground incursions Border crossing Sderot 1 GAZA STRIP Closed military zone Jabalia camp Refugee camps Beach camp Gaza City 2 Nahal Oz 3 Main evacuation routes Israeli- ordered evacuation zone Wadi Gaza Nuseirat camp Bureij camp Re'im Al-Maghazi camp North 5 KM 1 Slow-going attack from the north Backed by helicopters and drones, dozens of tanks and armoured personnel carriers have pushed into the semi-rural area to the north of Gaza City but have proceeded slowly. Continued bombardment of Gaza On Saturday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "destroy the enemy above ground and below ground" but stopped short of calling the ground incursion a full-scale invasion. Cutting off Gaza City from the south Although the military has refused to say exactly where troops are operating, images on social media appear to show Israeli tanks on the road south of Gaza City. This line may threaten Salah Ad Deen Road, the main transport artery that runs the length of the Gaza Strip. Cutting it off would effectively split Gaza in two and isolate Gaza City from the south. 2 3 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: REUTERS

Gaza seen from space

Planet Labs PBC has been taking regular satellite snapshots of the conflict zone, some of which capture the positions of Israeli tanks or damage to buildings and roads. Here, for instance, are Oct. 30 views of northern Gaza neighbourhoods, one with a cluster of rocket craters in the bottom middle, another with tanks or armoured vehicles. Interpreting images like these is a delicate process; without on-the-ground information about the function of destroyed buildings, or the movements of vehicles and their targets, they tell only part of the story.

ISRAEL North GAZA STRIP 500 m ISRAEL Detail GAZA STRIP North 5KM IMAGE 1 IMAGE 2 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: planet.com

Open this photo in gallery: A satellite image captured by Planet Labs PBC on Oct. 30, shows a crater-ridden neighbourhood in northern Gaza.Handout





The war underground

Over the years, Hamas has excavated tunnels that Israeli troops describe as an underground city, with command centres, rocket-launching sites and storage areas. The IDF said Tuesday that it had recently fired on militants at compounds inside the tunnels; previously, it has described clashes at tunnel entrances, including one near the Erez Crossing.

Hamas' tunnels in the Gaza Strip Border crossing ISRAEL Sderot GAZA STRIP Closed military zone Tunnels Gaza City Nahal Oz Main evacuation routes Israeli- ordered evacuation zone Wadi Gaza Re'im Kisufim Khan Younis Rafah EGYPT North 5 KM MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: OPENSTREETMAPS; GRAPHIC NEWS; The Humanitarian Data Exchange

What would combat look like inside the cramped tunnel network? A Reuters video crew got a rough idea in 2014 when they were driven blindfolded to a secret location for this tour by masked members of Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades.

Reuters

With reports from Reuters and Associated Press





