Open this photo in gallery: Israeli soldiers remove the body of civilian in a kibbutz near the border with Gaza, in Kfar Gaza, Israel on Oct. 10.Amir Levy/Getty Images

Tensions spiked around Israel on two fronts Tuesday, as the country’s military continued to mass troops ahead of an expected ground invasion of the Gaza Strip and exchanges of fire continued across the northern border with Lebanon.

In the south, Israeli warplanes hammered Gaza, reducing entire buildings to rubble throughout the fourth day of an all-out war that began on Saturday when Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza, launched a surprise attack that killed more than 1,000 Israelis. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has declared that the country is implementing a “full siege” of the densely packed strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military escorted journalists into the Kfar Aza kibbutz, one of the Israeli communities briefly taken over by Hamas on the weekend. A Reuters reporter saw the bodies of Israeli residents and dead Hamas fighters lying in the streets amid burned-out cars and smashed furniture. U.S. President Joe Biden, in a special address on Tuesday, described the Hamas attack as “pure, unadulterated evil.”

The threat of a region-wide war continued to grow on Tuesday as Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia – which, like Hamas, is backed by Iran – fired a guided missile across Israel’s northern border, striking an Israeli military vehicle. After that, Israel shelled a Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon. It was the second straight day of tit-for-tat fire across the border, prompting the northern Israeli town of Metula to recommend that its 1,700 residents evacuate.

Mr. Biden appeared to warn Iran against any attempt to intervene in what happens next in Gaza. ”Let me say again, to any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of a situation: I have one word. Don’t. Don’t,” he said.

A U.S. naval strike group, headed by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, was ordered to the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Monday in a show of support for Israel. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the carrier was not meant to send a message to Hamas, but “to other state and non-state actors” that might be seeking to capitalize on the situation.

The fiercest fighting is still in and around Gaza. On Tuesday, Israel said it had finally secured the entire border with the strip, which was breached Saturday morning by groups of Hamas fighters, who went on a day-long murderous rampage in the surrounding Israeli towns and kibbutzes.

A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza towards Israel on October 10, 2023.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 24

People take shelter in a building stairway as sirens sound as rockets from Gaza are launched towards Israel, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, October 10, 2023.VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/Reuters 2 of 24

Palestinians walk through the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.Hassan Eslaiah/The Associated Press 3 of 24

Talia Ben Sasson, right, hugs Ayellet Tzur as they attend a rally in support of Israel in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press 4 of 24

A woman goes through the trunk of her car after it was hit by a rocket a day earlier on October 10, 2023 in Ashkelon, Israel.Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images 5 of 24

Hungarian demonstrators wave flags of Hungary and Israel during a rally in support of Israel at the bank of the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, on October 10. 2023.FERENC ISZA/The Associated Press 6 of 24

Israeli soldiers near destroyed houses in Kfar Azza, a village just across the border from Gaza that was attacked by Palestinian gunmen, in Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.SERGEY PONOMAREV/The New York Times News Service 7 of 24

Palestinians rescue a young girl from the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli airstrike, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press 8 of 24

Israeli soldiers take positions near Kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 9 of 24

Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes that razed swaths of a neighborhood in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press 10 of 24

Scouts carrying Hezbollah flags at a funeral for two Hezbollah soldiers who were killed yesterday by Israel Defense Forces in South Lebanon on October 10, 2023 in Khirbet Selm, Lebanon.Daniel Carde/Getty Images 11 of 24

People attend a rally in support of Israel, in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. In background is the Rome's ancient Colosseum.Andrew Medichini/The Associated Press 12 of 24

Damaged cars are scattered in the area of the rave party site near the Kibbutz Re'im, close to the Gaza Strip border fence, on Tuesday, Oct.10, 2023.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 13 of 24

Stranded travellers wait to be booked on a flight at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv.TAMIR KALIFA/The New York Times News Service 14 of 24

A general view shows a near-empty beach and promenade by the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv Israel.STRINGER/Reuters 15 of 24

Smoke rises after Israeli strikes on the seaport of Gaza City, in Gaza.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 16 of 24

A man carries a wounded child into at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 24

A picture taken outside a hotel in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon shows a car destroyed in a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 24

Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed and damaged building in the heavily bombarded city center of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 24

People buy fresh produce at a market in Gaza city.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 24

A colleague carries a blood-stained flak jacket belonging to Palestinian journalist Mohammed Soboh, who was killed along with two other journalists when an Israeli missile hit a building while they were outside reporting, at a hospital in Gaza City.STAFF/Reuters 21 of 24

A Palestinian woman walks through a damaged street following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 24

An Israeli soldier pets a rescued dog near a bomb shelter in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 23 of 24

Head of Zahajra's municipality Abdallah Ghorayeb, is pictured through a window near a bullet-riddled wall in the aftermath of Israeli shelling on south Lebanon.MOHAMED AZAKIR/Reuters 24 of 24

At least 900 Palestinians have died in four days of retaliatory Israeli bombing of the strip. International organizations, including the World Health Organization and Doctors Without Borders, called Tuesday for the creation of aid corridors to allow for medicine and other supplies to reach overflowing hospitals in Gaza, which is hemmed between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

But the situation is more likely to keep deteriorating. With a reported 360,000 Israeli troops massing near Gaza, an Israeli land assault is anticipated in the days ahead, even though any campaign would be complicated by the presence of more than 100 hostages Hamas says it took back to Gaza during the Saturday attack. Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, acknowledged Tuesday that Hamas had “dozens” of hostages.

Mr. Sullivan said that “20 or more” American citizens were missing from Israel, though that does not mean they are all hostages. He said another 14 had been confirmed to have died in the attack. Two Canadian citizens – Alexandre Look of Montreal and B.C. native Ben Mizrachi – were killed in the mayhem, while three other Canadians are believed to be missing.

Lt.-Col. Hecht warned that Israel’s response to Saturday’s attack would not be like previous episodes, in which Israel and the Islamist militia traded calibrated blows before agreeing to ceasefires negotiated by third parties. “This is not a regular event; this is a war,” he said. He said civilians in Gaza should try to flee to Egypt, though the Rafah border crossing – the only way Gazans can get out – was closed on Tuesday.

Hamas continued to fire rockets at Israeli sites on Tuesday, including the southern port of Ashkelon and Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, where air raid sirens screamed moments before a series of loud explosions.

Standing outside the main police station in the central Israeli city of Yehud, located on Tel Aviv’s outskirts by the airport, Zehava Sadan hardly flinched as explosions echoed nearby.

The war that has started, the 62-year-old said, should not end until she and her family feel safe going back to their ravaged community on the edge of the Gaza Strip, where her 66-year-old brother Yizhar was murdered Saturday morning outside his home in Moshav Yakhini. Ms. Sadan was at the police station to identify his remains.

Open this photo in gallery: Israeli soldiers patrol an area in Kfar Aza, bordering Gaza Strip. Israel pounded Hamas targets in Gaza on Oct. 10 and said the bodies of 1,500 Islamist militants were found in southern towns recaptured by the army in gruelling battles near the Palestinian enclave.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Ms. Sadan, whose parents were born in Yemen and moved to the farming community in the Negev Desert shortly after Israel’s founding in 1948, said she used to feel sympathy for the Palestinians who lived in Gaza, just a few kilometres from Moshav Yakhini on the other side the Israeli-constructed border fence that Hamas tore down. Now she says she can’t stand the sight of them.

“All these years, I felt sorry for them. The women, the children. I didn’t perceive them as murderers,” Ms. Sadan said as another barrage of Hamas rockets was loudly intercepted by Israeli anti-aircraft systems near the airport. “I say no mercy,” Ms. Sadan continued as her 21-year-old son Dor tried to convince her to choose her words carefully. “I don’t want to ever see an Arab ever again.”

Ms. Sadan’s rage captured the national sentiment. A country that a week ago was deeply divided between supporters and opponents of hard-line Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now united behind the cause of getting revenge for what happened. “We need to attack them with all that we have,” said Shelley Bar El, a 40-year-old mother of two who survived the weekend’s Hamas attack on a music festival in the town of Re’im, where 260 people were killed. She and her husband ran to their car and drove “150 kilometres an hour” through the unfolding horror around them, she said.

Ms. Bar El, who was selling jewellery at the overnight rave in Re’im, said she and her husband, Yoav, had “quietly” supported the months-long mass protests against Mr. Netanyahu’s contentious overhaul of the country’s judicial system. That debate is now on pause. Many of those who were marching in the streets have now joined the military units massing around Gaza.

Even though the Bar Els believe some people they know were among those kidnapped from the rave and taken to Gaza, they say they support whatever the military does next. “We can’t negotiate with terrorist animals,” Ms. Bar El said.

Emotions were equally raw Tuesday in Gaza. In an exchange of messages with The Globe and Mail, Bassem Naim, Hamas’s head of international relations, said the attack on Israel was part of the Palestinian “battle for freedom and independence.” Asked how killing Israeli civilians advanced that cause, Mr. Naim dismissed the question as “Israeli propaganda.”

Ordinary Gazans, who are among the poorest people in the world on a per capita basis, are living and dying with the consequences of Hamas’s assault and the Israeli response. “Many world countries have rushed to condemn the Palestinian blitz into Israel’s south,” said Wageh Abu Zarifa, a Gaza-based academic whose fledgling think tank – the Palestinian Centre for Cultural Dialogue and Development – was destroyed Monday in an Israeli air strike.

Dead people were found on the grounds of an Israeli collective farm, among burned-out houses and torched cars, as soldiers went from house to house on October 10 to take away the victims of a Hamas raid. This video contains graphic content. Reuters

In a WhatsApp message, Mr. Abu Zarifa called on the international community to be just as outspoken when it comes to holding Israel accountable for the “atrocities it is carrying out in the Gaza Strip against innocent civilians whose only sin is being Palestinian living under Israeli occupation.”

Gaza was under Israeli military occupation between 1967 and 2005, when Israel withdrew its soldiers and settlers, only for Hamas to seize power in the void that was created. The United Nations still considers Gaza “occupied,” because Israel has maintained control over its airspace and territorial waters, and prevented the Palestinians from building infrastructure, such as a sea terminal or an airport.