Fourteen U.S. citizens have been killed in Hamas’s attack on Israel and others are currently being held hostage, President Joe Biden said Tuesday as he reiterated his government’s support for Israel and called on Congress to approve more military aid.

The White House announcement was the first official confirmation that Americans were among the roughly 150 people kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza. The 14 dead represents an increase from 11 confirmed by Mr. Biden yesterday. More than 1,200 people were killed by Hamas in total.

“Let there be no doubt: the United States has Israel’s back. We will make sure that the Jewish and democratic state of Israel can defend itself, as we always have. It’s as simple as that,” Mr. Biden, flanked by Vice President-Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, told reporters. “These atrocities have been sickening.”

The President said his government is sharing intelligence and hostage-negotiating expertise with Israel as the kidnappings make it likely the White House will become further drawn into the war. Hamas has threatened to start killing hostages amid Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes, which have killed 855 people in Gaza.

“As President, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans held hostage around the world,” Mr. Biden said.

In addition to shipments of ammunition and interceptors to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system, Mr. Biden said he would be asking Congress for more funds.

“When Congress returns, we’re going to ask them to take urgent action to fund the national-security requirements,” he said. “It’s about the security of our world, the security of the United States of America.”

Mr. Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday, their third conversation since Hamas’s attack Saturday. The President said Israel has “the right to respond, indeed, has the duty to respond” to the attack.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since the attack, has cut off supplies of electricity and food to the territory, and may launch a ground war.

The President called for countries to “act according to the rule of law” in the context of the retaliation. “Terrorists purposely target civilians and kill them. We uphold the law of war. It matters. There’s a difference,” he said.

Mr. Biden listed off Hamas’s atrocities, which killed more 1,200 Israelis.

“There are moments in this life, I mean this literally, when the pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world,” he said. “There is no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse. Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people.”

Mr. Biden also met with national security officials to give orders on “next steps,” the White House said, and are co-ordinating with allies to “defend Israel” and deter others from exploiting the attack.