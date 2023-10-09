Open this photo in gallery: Alexandre LookHandout

A Montreal man was among the victims of Saturday’s attacks in Israel according to family and friends.

“Like a true warrior he left like a hero wanting to protect the people he was with,” wrote Alain Haim Look in a Facebook post about his son, Alexandre Look. “Alex was a force of nature, endowed with unique charisma and unparalleled generosity.”

“The world will never be the same without you,” Mr. Haim Look wrote.

Mr. Look was attending a music festival in Israel near the Gaza border, where more than 200 people are reported to have been killed by Hamas militants.

Thousands of revellers fled the Supernova festival into the Negev desert during the early-morning attack.

Lauren Berenholc, a friend of the family, said in an interview that Mr. Look was a charismatic young man and “always caring, always sweet, very generous.” She said the whole community of Côte-Saint-Luc, the neighbourhood where he grew up, was grieving.

“He was an amazing young man,” she said. “He was loved by everybody.”

The Chabad of Westmount Educational Centre, a Montreal Jewish learning organization, also mourned Mr. Look’s death on Facebook, saying that he “heroically and selflessly saved others while fending off the attackers.”

Rabbi Ariel Stern of the Chabad Centre said he visited Mr. Look’s family Saturday night. He said the young man was “greater than life” and “a very caring individual.”

Mr. Look had been living abroad and visiting Israel for the past few months, Mr. Stern said.

An emergency fund for the Look family started by the centre had amassed more than $13,000 as of Monday afternoon.