Ottawa to disburse climate funds directly to Ontario businesses after Ford scraps cap and trade

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the federal government plans to disburse money from a climate fund directly to Ontario institutions and businesses after the provincial government cancelled its climate program.
Speaking at an insulation factory in Milton, Ont., McKenna said the remaining $420 million pending for Ontario from the Low Carbon Economy Fund will go to hospitals, universities, schools, and businesses to help with efficiency programs and other emission-reduction efforts.
The federal government established the $2 billion fund to help provinces reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help meet Canada’s Paris Agreement commitments.
Ontario’s share came into question after Premier Doug Ford scrapped the province’s cap and trade program and cancelled climate funding.
The Trudeau government is facing growing resistance over its climate plan from several premiers who are openly committed to fighting carbon pricing.
The federal government has said it will impose a carbon price on provinces that don’t establish their own and then distribute the funds directly to residents.
