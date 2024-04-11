Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a Canada Strong and Free Network event in Ottawa, on April 11.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his disclosure to the Foreign Interference Commission that he rarely reads intelligence documents, preferring oral briefings by security officials.

Mr. Poilievre raised the issue Thursday during a keynote speech to the Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference in Ottawa. The gathering brings together members of the conservative movement in Canada.

The Prime Minister appears to want power without responsibility, Mr. Poilievre said. “When there is actually a risk of manipulation by hostile and malicious actors like, say, a Communist regime in Beijing, he can’t even take the responsibility of reading his briefing notes.”

During his testimony Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau testified that he relies on oral briefings either from his national-security and intelligence adviser or from CSIS director David Vigneault. “The only way to guarantee, to make sure, that I receive the necessary information is to give me an in-person briefing, or over a secure line if necessary, on any issue or priority issue,” he said.

Mr. Poilievre also told the conference that he questions why China sought to keep Mr. Trudeau as Prime Minister. Secret and top-secret CSIS documents reported by The Globe last year indicated that China wanted a return of a Liberal minority government in 2021 and sought to defeat certain Conservative candidates.

“What was their motive?” Mr. Poilievre asked. “Why did they believe that they would be better off by having him as our Prime Minister?”

Also in Ottawa Thursday, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told a joint press conference with Mr. Trudeau that foreign-meddling attempts are a “huge challenge” that require countries to keep their citizens informed.

“We are seeing it in many places,” he said, including online, where cyberattacks and misinformation are often part of the foreign-interference landscape.

Last month, the French government said it was experiencing attacks with “unprecedented intensity” and established a special crisis centre to restore online services.

“What we need to do is to alert everyone about the risks of this interference,” Mr. Attal said.

Mr. Trudeau said leaders must think critically and question the information they are given, although he still has confidence in Canada’s security apparatus.

“No government, no leader, should simply be a passive receiver of information and intelligence,” he said, adding that leaders have a role to play in “questioning sources and pulling out contradictions.”

“That actually is part and parcel of the work that we all need to do to make sure that everything is done to keep Canadians safe,” Mr. Trudeau continued. “It is a very active role that we play.”

