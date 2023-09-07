Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre waves as he enters a caucus meeting, prior to the Conservative convention, in Quebec City, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

As hundreds of federal Conservatives gathered in the Quebec capital for a policy convention, party leader Pierre Poilievre made an appeal for support from Quebecers, urging them to rally around his party which has been surging in the polls.

Speaking to the party’s national caucus, Mr. Poilievre — in remarks open to the media — ridiculed Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Québécois for attending an ongoing conference in Barcelona on political self-determination.

In particular, he said Mr. Blanchet had flown to Spain while asking Quebecers to support a federal carbon tax, which has been a key target for the Conservatives.

Mr. Poilievre, in French, said only the Conservative Party works in the interests of Quebecers, especially in the regions, and will eliminate the carbon tax, and deficits that the Tories link to inflation. He also criticized the Bloc for supporting the Liberals on justice policies.

There are 78 federal seats in Quebec. The Liberals have 35, and the Bloc Québécois has 32. The Conservatives have nine, down from the 10 they won in the 2021 election. There is one Independent - former Conservative Alain Rayes - and one New Democrat.

In Ottawa, Bloc Québécois House Leader Alain Therrien shrugged off the Conservative criticism.

“I think we’re trying to always be above the fray when we’re talking about, or speaking for Quebecers,” Mr. Therrien told journalists on Thursday, adding he expects that Quebecers expect that of the sovereigntist party.

“There are negative comments made about us, but we don’t really want to respond. The fact that right now, in polls, they are in a favorable position means that they are possibly trying to attack us for all kinds of things that don’t really reflect what we do in the house.”

The party policy convention began Thursday and runs through to Saturday. Mr. Poilievre will address the gathering on Friday afternoon.

During the proceedings, delegates will vote on scores of resolutions on various policies.

They include committing a Conservative government to “protect children” by prohibiting “life-altering” interventions on minors to treat gender dysphoria, and a proposal that says women are entitled to the safety, dignity and privacy of single-sex spaces and “women-only” categories in sports, awards, grants and scholarships.

Mr. Poilievre has declined to comment, in detail, on any of the resolutions, saying he wants to leave party members space to have their debates on particular issues.

On Thursday, at the convention venue, Alberta Tory MP Michele Rempel Garner said there is one collection of issues of particular interest to Canadians.

“I think the message that Canadians and their parliamentarians want the government to hear right now is to take issues around affordability very seriously,” she told journalists ahead of Mr. Poilievre’s speech to caucus. “So what we’re doing here is focusing on the issues that matter to Canadians.”

The convention comes as new polls are showing increasing support for the Conservatives.

The Angus Reid Institute said their research shows the Conservatives vote intent is now at 39 per cent nationally, a 12-point advantage over the governing Liberals, who have 27 per cent. The NDP runs third at 19 per cent.

According to Angus Reid, the federal Liberals do not now lead in vote intent in any region of Canada. Quebec is the only province, says the institute, is the only province where the Liberals have an advantage over the Tories. They are second to the front-runner Bloc Québécois.

The research is based on an online survey from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 3,400 Canadian adults who are members of an Angus Reid forum. The results are considered accurate within plus-or-minus 1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Also Thursday, Abacus Data said new research they have done shows the Conservative have opened up its largest lead over the Liberals since the 2015 election.

Were an election held now, Abacus said 40 per cent of committed voters would vote Conservatives, 26 per cent for the Liberals, and 19 per cent for the NDP. The Greens are at four per cent. In Quebec, the Bloc is at 30 per cent, Abacus said in a statement.

“As Conservatives gather in Quebec today, momentum is clearly on their side,” Abacus chair and CEO David Coletto said in a statement.

He added that the Conservatives are benefitting from the combined impact of a Liberal decline, and a rising positive perception of Mr. Poilievre.

“In the absence of a sustained counternarrative from his opponents, Poilievre’s introduction to many Canadians is bearing fruit and the Conservative leader finds himself in a stronger position than any of his predecessors at this point in their leadership mandates.”

The Abacus research is based on a national survey of 3,595 adults conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.7 per cent, 19 times out of 20.