Senior Liberals in the party’s caucus touted the virtues of varied opinions among members today as they also praised a colleague who later backed off saying that there should be a review of Justin Trudeau’s leadership.

The caucus is meeting on Parliament Hill today, holding discussions ahead of the House of Commons sitting again next Monday, for the first time in 2024.

Caucus Whip Patty Sahota told journalists at the House of Commons that she spoke to Ken McDonald, the member for the Newfoundland and Labrador riding of Avalon, and was pleased to see that he put out a clarification about his comments.

Sahota declined to get into the details of her conversation with McDonald. “We spoke, but all conversations with the whip are private,” she said.

She added that caucus members have rallied in support of Trudeau. “So I don’t think this hurts us at all.”

Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon said he was pleased that McDonald has clarified his remarks. “We’ve always entertained a diversity of views in our caucus,” said McDonald, but said it’s important such views be expressed in the caucus room.

Trudeau led the Liberals to power in 2015 with a majority government, but the party won minority governments in both 2019 and 2021. Despite the Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre surging ahead of the Liberals in public-opinion polling, Trudeau has said he is determined to lead the Liberals into the next election, expected in 2025.

Marcus Powlowski, MP for the Ontario riding of Thunder Bay-Rainy River, said he expects the Liberals will do better in the polls as Canadians gain a better understanding of Poilievre.

“OK, Trudeau isn’t perfect but he’s way better than Poilievre,” Powlowski told journalists.

Powlowski acknowledged that there could be a better leader among the ranks of the Liberals. “But am I looking for a review? No.”

The media was allowed into a session of the caucus gathering to hear a speech from the Prime Minister to his party’s MPs.

During his remarks, Trudeau made no specific mention of McDonald’s concerns about his leadership, but said that one of the strengths of the Liberals is a tolerance of varied views.

“We can have deep and serious and difficult conversations about how to move forward, how to support Canadians, how to protect and support democracy and people and civilians and innocents around the world as we build a better future for everyone,” he said.

BREAKING – Former justice minister David Lametti has resigned his post as a Montreal Liberal MP to join a law firm. Details here

BREAKING – Former justice minister David Lametti has resigned his post as a Montreal Liberal MP to join a law firm. Details here

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Auditor-General’s report on ArriveCan to be released Feb. 12 - Deputy auditor-general Andrew Hayes confirmed the Feb. 12 release date today during an appearance before the Commons public accounts committee, but declined to comment further on the report.

Canada, Britain pausing free trade agreement talks - A major sticking point, according to CBC, is how much access U.K. producers should have to the Canadian cheese market.

Sweden getting closer to NATO membership is ‘pretty exciting’ for Canada: Blair - The Defence Minister said today that Canada’s allies have expressed very strong support for Sweden’s bid to join. “I think they’re going to be a hugely important partner.”

Security guard facing six charges after shooting and fire at Edmonton City Hall - Bezhani Sarvar is slated to appear in court today for a bail hearing. No one was injured in the shooting, but former MLA Heather Klimchuk, who was at City Hall when the shooting started, said, “It had such potential to be something much more horrific.”

Tucker Carlson talks Trudeau and Trump in Calgary with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith - Carlson, who was booted from Fox News last April, delivered a rapid-fire speech and participated in a quick panel discussion, opining on a range of topics and people, from Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (“a mentally deficient fascist”) to former U.S. president Donald Trump (“orange ascendant”). Story here.

Mexico says it recognizes Canada’s refugee concerns amid talk of visa requirement for Mexicans - Canada is considering immigration measures on visiting Mexicans after Quebec Premier François Legault urged Ottawa to slow the influx of refugees that he said are straining the province’s resources. Story here.

Courageous action needed to save lives from illicit overdoses, B.C.’s coroner says - Lisa Lapointe says it’s been “extremely disappointing” to see overdose deaths turned into “political fodder” for critics of harm reduction and decriminalization as the province hits another record toll.

“Renewed energy” in talks on a new NHL-sized arena in Ottawa - Tobi Nussbaum, the CEO of the National Capital Commission said he is confident about a deal being signed with the new owner of the Ottawa Senators for an arena in the central LeBreton Flats area of the city, CTV reports.

THIS AND THAT

New daughter for Gould - Karina Gould, the Government House Leader now on maternity leave, has given birth to a daughter, named Taya. “I am grateful to say that we are happy and healthy,” the member for Burlington said in a social-media posting here. Gould departed on leave on Jan. 8 and will be back as house leader on July 31. Gatineau MP Steven MacKinnon has taken on the house leaders’ job in her absence.

PM and Ottawa’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team - Justin Trudeau, with two of his children, attended the Boston vs. Ottawa game of the PWHL on Wednesday night. Trudeau offered a pregame pep talk that can be viewed here. However, Boston won 3-2.

Commons and Senate on a break - The House of Commons is on a break until Jan. 29. The Senate sits again on Feb. 6.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day - Chrystia Freeland attended the Liberal winter caucus retreat on Parliament Hill.

Ministers on the Road - Liberal ministers are in Ottawa for the caucus retreat.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau attended the retreat and delivered opening remarks.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, attending his party’s caucus retreat in Saguenay, Que., held a press conference.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May held a community meeting in the Vancouver Island community of Brentwood Bay.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Edmonton, attended the NDP caucus retreat, met with Alberta labour leaders and delivered closing remarks at an NDP strategy session.

No schedule provided for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, urban affairs reporter Oliver Moore gets at the numbers behind the latest property tax hikes across the country, telling us what they’re paying for, why they are mostly going up and what other tools cities have to raise the money they need for services like garbage pickup and park maintenance. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Peter Russell - There’s an obituary here on the acclaimed political scientist, who had impacts across Canadian politics. He died on Jan. 10.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on ending the runaround on the Ring of Fire: “In the early 2010s, Dalton McGuinty’s Liberal government promoted the Ring of Fire as a means to jump-start Ontario’s economy. Today, Premier Doug Ford has identified the region’s critical minerals as a vital component of his government’s plan to build an EV manufacturing industry. The Premier has been saying since 2018 he’s ready to hop on a bulldozer to get development moving. But all this talk has yielded no decisions. The promise of prosperity for Ontario, and much-needed economic benefits to the First Nations who live in the Ring of Fire area, remains on the distant horizon.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how it’s getting a little late for the Liberals to push Justin Trudeau out: “The trick for Liberals who feel they would be better off without Mr. Trudeau is not just forcing him out but replacing him with someone else and then trying to make voters believe that the new boss isn’t like the old boss. Usually, that takes time. The next election isn’t supposed to come until October, 2025, but that really doesn’t leave a lot of time for post-putsch rebranding unless Mr. Trudeau resigns this spring.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how the Federal Court’s decision on Justin Trudeau’s misuse of the Emergencies Act sets the record straight: “Justice Mosley, who was appointed to the Federal Court by Jean Chrétien in 2003, is among Canada’s most experienced judges in cases involving national security issues. Had it not been for the move by the CCLA and the CCF to challenge Mr. Trudeau’s invocation of the Act in court, and Justice Mosley’s assignment to the case, Canadians might still be under the erroneous impression that their federal government could invoke sweeping powers to suspend their rights at its whim by defining security threats to suit its political needs. We should all be grateful that that misunderstanding has now been cleared up.”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the identification of Government House Leader Karina Gould’s new child, a daughter.

