Premiers in Ontario and Alberta called on the federal government to tighten border measures to try to prevent the spread of a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa and other countries, following the lead of European nations.

In Ottawa, the federal Conservative Party also called for changes at the border on Friday and in Question Period noted that the federal government has not yet updated its travel advisories. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos postponed a morning news conference to later in the day Friday.

Asked what the government’s plan is to address the new variant, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told the House of Commons on Friday, “There is a plan, Canadians have seen our plan over the last year and a half in doing everything to protect their health and safety.”

Mr. Alghabra also said that there are no direct flights between Canada and South Africa, but he did not explain why travel advisories have not yet been updated.

The new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa has caused concern among scientists because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. South Africa has seen a dramatic rise in new infections, the country’s Health Minister said Thursday.

Currently identified as B.1.1.529, the new variant has also been found in Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel in travellers from South Africa.

The British government announced that it was banning flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries effective on Friday, and that anyone who had recently arrived from those countries would be asked to take a coronavirus test. The European Union aims to halt air travel from the southern African region amid rising concern about the new variant, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement that he was briefed on Friday by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Kieran Moore, about the new variant that could be vaccine resistant, and he has contacted the federal government to express his “extreme concern” about the risks it poses to Canada.

Mr. Ford called on Ottawa to immediately ban flights from “countries of concern,” and said anyone arriving before the ban should be tested and quarantined starting immediately. He also said Canada should reintroduce point-of-arrival testing for all passengers arriving to Canada, regardless of where they come from.

“We cannot repeat the same mistakes that allowed the Alpha and Delta variants to enter our country. Our best defence right now is stopping this variant at the border,” Mr. Ford said in a statement.

Mr. Ford said he has asked Dr. Moore and Public Health Ontario to expand surveillance to identify the new variant through genome sequencing, “and update scenario planning to ensure we are ready for any outcome.”

Mr. Ford’s call was echoed by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in a post on Twitter, where he said Ottawa should “follow Britain’s lead by banning travel from countries where this dangerous new COVID-19 variant is circulating.”

“Canada must not repeat the mistake of its open-borders policy at the beginning of the global pandemic,” Mr. Kenney said.

A statement from Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said the federal government should update the existing travel advisories for affected countries and implement a non-essential travel ban. The countries include South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Canada should also reinstitute mandatory quarantining for travellers from those countries, regardless of vaccination status, Mr. O’Toole said.

“We have a small window of opportunity to act, and we must move now,” he said.

With reports from The Associated Press and Reuters.

