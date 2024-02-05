Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian Waffen-SS veteran who received ovations in the House of Commons during a visit by Volodymyr Zelensky, to a reception he hosted in the Ukrainian President’s honour the same day.

Mr. Hunka, who was 98 at the time, did not attend the Toronto reception, but the invitation by the Prime Minister to the exclusive event with the Ukrainian President will raise fresh questions about who approved the Waffen-SS veteran’s attendance, and if his background had been checked.

The SS veteran’s two ovations in the House of Commons that day sparked an outcry and led to the resignation of speaker Anthony Rota after he pointed him out in the gallery, paid tribute to him and said he was a Canadian and Ukrainian hero.

The invitation from the Prime Minister to “a special event” at Fort York Armoury in Toronto later that evening was sent to Mr. Hunka four days before the reception from the Office of Protocol of Canada.

The Toronto reception was attended by the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and President Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska, as well as other dignitaries and members of Canada’s Ukrainian community.

The invitation, seen by The Globe and Mail, was sent to Mr. Hunka in an e-mail under the subject line “Invitation from the Prime Minister of Canada – September 22, 2023.”

“Dear Yaroslav Hunka, The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, is pleased to invite you to a special event. The event will take place on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 8.30pm in Toronto, Ontario.”

It asks for a reply by the next day, and says: “Once we receive confirmation of your attendance, the formal invitation will be issued, including detailed information regarding registration and access.”

The invitation, sent by e-mail, asks if he has any mobility restrictions and says the invitation is “for the invitee only, does not include a guest and is non-transferable.”

The reception was attended by about 1,000 people, including many members of Canada’s Ukrainian-Canadian community.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Mr. Hunka’s name had been proposed by the Canadian Ukrainian Congress, along with other members of Canada’s Ukrainian community, and Mr. Trudeau had not been aware his name had been on the invitation list.

Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, spokesperson for the Prime Minister, said that with hindsight, Mr. Hunka should not have been invited to the reception.

“The Prime Minister had no knowledge of this individual before the independent recognition by the former Speaker of the House of Commons. Last September, there was a community event with the President of Ukraine in Toronto with over 1,000 people invited. Hundreds of Canadians were invited upon the recommendation of groups like the Ukrainian Canadian Congress,” she said in an e-mail.

“The individual in question’s name was submitted by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. The individual did not attend. Knowing what is known now – the individual shouldn’t have been invited.”

The accolades the Waffen-SS veteran received in the House of Commons – including two separate ovations - caused an outcry in Canada and abroad, with some saying it boosted discredited Russian propaganda about Ukraine having Nazi ties.

Mr. Rota pointed Mr. Hunka out in the gallery, and paid tribute to him, saying “He is a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service.”

Mr. Hunka has been open about his decision to volunteer for the Nazi-led unit, and 13 years ago wrote an essay about his time in the Waffen-SS Galicia division for an American online magazine focused on Ukrainian war veterans. He says he volunteered at 18 out of a sense duty to protect his homeland from the Soviets.

The Galicia division was formed of Ukrainian volunteers in 1943 by Heinrich Himmler, a key figure in Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime and head of the SS, and its members pledged allegiance to Hitler.

Mr. Trudeau later in September apologized, saying it was “a mistake that has deeply embarrassed Parliament and Canada.”

“All of us who were in this House on Friday regret deeply having stood and clapped even though we did so unaware of the context,” Trudeau told reporters. “It was a horrendous violation of the memory of the millions of people who died in the Holocaust.”

He said Canada was deeply sorry for involving President Zelensky, who was photographed clapping for Mr. Hunka. Canada had also sent an apology to President Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation through diplomatic channels, Mr. Trudeau added.

The SS veteran was a constituent of Mr. Rota. His spokesperson previously said that the Speaker’s guest list for the event had not been shared with the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress did not immediately respond to a request for comment.