Skip to main content
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a media availability in Ottawa on Sept. 22, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.

The surface-to-air missile system Canada pledged to buy for Ukraine a year ago has not arrived and it’s not clear whether the federal government knows when it will be sent to Ukraine.

The Defence Department says Canada paid the U.S. government $406 million for the system last March.

A spokesperson for DND says the U.S. government has signed a contract with arms maker Raytheon to get it built.

But Kongsberg, the other company involved in building those surface-to-air systems, says it has no contract with the U.S. or with Canada for the donation.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon would not provide information on the status of the system, instead referring questions to Canadian officials.

Report an error

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe