Opposition MPs press for Trudeau’s chief of staff to testify on military sexual misconduct

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Opposition MPs press for Trudeau’s chief of staff to testify on military sexual misconduct

Christopher Reynolds
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, on April 30, 2021.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Lawmakers from all three main opposition parties are pressing for the prime minister’s chief of staff, Katie Telford, to testify before the House of Commons defence committee.

Committee members kicked off a hearing Friday by debating a motion that calls on Telford to appear before the panel of MPs to clarify what she knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against then-defence chief general Jonathan Vance.

“We need to find out if Katie Telford briefed the prime minister,” said Conservative MP James Bezan, who put forward the motion.

Story continues below advertisement

Questions have emerged about what Telford and the Prime Minister’s Office knew of the situation after recent statements a former Trudeau aide made to the committee, which is looking into sexual misconduct in the military.

Sexual misconduct in the military and what is being done to confront it: the story so far

Trudeau defends chief of staff amid questions about handling of Vance controversy

Elder Marques testified last week that Telford contacted him in early March 2018 to speak with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s chief of staff after then-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne raised a complaint against Vance with the defence minister.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended Telford and his office by saying that while it knew there was a complaint against the now-retired general, his office didn’t know the nature of it or that it was a “Me Too” complaint.

NDP defence critic Randall Garrison questioned that position.

“The evidence we have heard in committee seems to point very clearly to the fact that if they did not know, they should have known,” he said Friday.

“This is not dragging out the hearings. This is getting a final witness who the prime minister himself has said has the answer to the question that we need to answer in order to restore trust.”

Marques had told the committee that he believes he was informed the issue was one of “personal misconduct,” and that while he presumed “it could have been of a sexual nature,” he did not think he was told that specifically.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal MP Yvan Baker pushed back, accusing the previous Conservative government of shirking its duty when former prime minister Stephen Harper appointed Vance as top commander in July 2015 while he was under investigation by military police.

“Just days after the former government appointed him, the investigation was suddenly dropped,” Baker said, citing a recent Global News report.

“This raises substantial questions as to who was behind the pressure, if the Conservative government pushed the investigation to be ended on the very day Vance was appointed and if the investigation was done appropriately.”

Earlier Friday, Trudeau said an independent review of the military’s handling of sexual misconduct is an attempt to correct what he deems a “failure of the entire system.”

The Liberal government announced Thursday it is tapping former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to examine sexual harassment and assault in the Canadian Armed Forces and provide recommendations on an external reporting system for victims.

The defence minister announced Arbour’s appointment nearly three months after the government and Armed Forces were rocked by allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour by the military’s very top commanders.

Story continues below advertisement

Opposition leaders said Thursday the government largely failed to act on a 2015 report by former justice Marie Deschamps that also called for an independent reporting process and a reformed military culture, and that action rather than another review is what’s needed.

Trudeau acknowledged on Friday that measures brought in by the Liberal government have been “inadequate” and that survivors continue to lack proper support.

He said that is why Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, one of the military’s highest-ranking female officers, has been tapped to lead a new internal organization that will oversee professional conduct and culture and follow up on any allegations before the Arbour report comes out next year.

Global News first reported allegations against Vance in February. He has not responded to requests for comment from The Canadian Press, but Global has reported he denies any wrongdoing. Vance had stepped down as defence chief in January and retired from the military in April.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says former Supreme Court of Canada judge Louise Arbour will review sexual misconduct in Canada’s military and provide concrete recommendations for an external reporting process. The news comes three months after the Armed Forces were rocked by allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour by the military’s very top commanders. The Canadian Press

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies