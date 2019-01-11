Saudi refugee in Thailand headed to Canada

A Saudi woman who says she is fleeing abuse from her family in the oil-rich and conservative kingdom has been granted asylum in Canada, but the Canadian government is holding back official confirmation until she is safely in the country.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun had sought asylum in Thailand, saying she feared her family would kill her if she returned to Saudi Arabia, where women are considered second-class citizens.

Thailand’s immigration chief Surachate Hakparn told Reuters that Ms. al-Qunun, 18, boarded a Korean Air flight from Bangkok to Seoul on Friday night and would connect to a flight to Canada.

“Canada has granted her asylum,” Mr. Surachate told Reuters.

The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland would not confirm whether Ms. al-Qunun had been granted asylum but a Canadian source told The Globe and Mail that she will be coming to Canada.

The source, who was not authorized to speak about Canada’s role in granting Ms. al-Qunun asylum, said the government would not make any public comment until it was assured that she was safely in Canada.

Earlier, Thai police said several countries including Canada and Australia were in talks with the UN refugee agency on accepting Ms. al-Qunun and that the UN was accelerating the case.

It is not known why Ms. a-Qunun decided to seek asylum in Canada after she initially expressed a desire to live in Australia.

The decision to grant her asylum is likely to cause a further strain in relations with Saudi Arabia. In August, Saudi Arabia withdrew its envoy in Ottawa, kicked out the Canadian ambassador, suspended Saudi state airline flights to Toronto and pulled out thousands of students and medical patients from Canada.

The diplomat dispute began when Ms. Freeland tweeted concerns about the news that several social activists had been arrested in Saudi Arabia, including Samar Badawi, a women’s rights activist. She is the sister of imprisoned dissident blogger Raif Badawi, whose wife is a Canadian citizen and lives in Quebec.

Ms. al-Qunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police who denied her entry and seized her passport.

Ms. al-Qunun then barricaded herself in an airport hotel room and launched a social media campaign via her Twitter account that drew global attention to her case. It garnered enough public and diplomatic support to convince Thai officials to temporarily admit her under the protection of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, which later granted her refugee status.

Ms. al-Qunun’s case has highlighted the cause of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia. Several Saudi women fleeing abuse by their families have been caught trying to seek asylum abroad in recent years and returned home.

