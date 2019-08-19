 Skip to main content

Politics Scheer repeats call on RCMP to investigate Trudeau’s actions in SNC-Lavalin affair

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Scheer repeats call on RCMP to investigate Trudeau’s actions in SNC-Lavalin affair

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he’s asked the head of the Mounties to take another look at the Prime Minister’s actions to determine whether he violated the Criminal Code for obstruction of justice.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the federal ethics commissioner’s stinging conclusions about Justin Trudeau’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair appear to align with a criminal offence.

Speaking in St. Catharines, Ont., Scheer says he’s asked the head of the Mounties to take another look at the prime minister’s actions to determine whether he violated the Criminal Code for obstruction of justice.

Scheer shared a letter he wrote to RCMP commissioner Brenda Lucki in which he urged her to use all the resources at her disposal to investigate the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, a report by ethics watchdog Mario Dion concluded that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring former-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to stop a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin on corruption charges.

Dion concluded that Trudeau’s attempts to influence Wilson-Raybould on the matter contravened the act, which prohibits public office holders from using their position to try to influence a decision that would improperly further the private interests of a third party.

Trudeau has refused to apologize for his actions, but says he takes full responsibility for what occurred and promises to create a new protocol for ministers, staff and bureaucrats when discussing a specific prosecution with the attorney-general.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter