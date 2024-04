Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 29.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of the House of Commons during question period today.

All Conservative MPs have left the chamber in protest after Fergus gave Poilievre multiple chances to withdraw comments calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “wacko” and an “extremist.”

More coming.