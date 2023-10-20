Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a town hall discussion in Toronto on Oct. 19, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged divisions over the Israel-Hamas war within his own governing party Friday as he refused to repeat calls by one of his own ambassadors that the militant group should be destroyed.

“There are lots of different perspectives, but there are shared fears and concerns amongst all parliamentarians,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters at a news conference in Brampton.

“Our differences must and will remain a source of strength, being able to learn from each other, being able to hear each other in their moments of celebration, in their moments of pain, being able to respect each other.”

The Globe reported on a rift within the Liberal Party Thursday as nearly a dozen MPs have publicly voiced opinions that run counter to the government’s position on the war that was sparked when Hamas gunmen attacked and abducted civilians in Israel on Oct. 7, leaving more than 1,400 dead.

At least eight MPs have publicly called for a ceasefire, which some interpret as a denial of Israel’s right to defend itself. At least three others have criticized Israel’s military response to the attacks, which include a siege on Gaza and some of the most intense bombardments the tiny enclave has ever endured from Israel. The attacks on Gaza have left some 3,875 people dead, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The Liberals held an additional caucus meeting this week, solely focused on the conflict. MPs told The Globe the talks were intense and emotional but remained cordial. One MP said some parliamentarians had friends and relatives in the region, which affected the tenor of the debate.

Israel-Hamas war live updates

On Thursday several Liberal MPs posted pictures on social media of a smaller meeting among prominent Jewish, Arab and Muslim members of caucus.

“Families don’t always agree on everything, but we always listen to one another with respect & kindness,” B.C. MP Taleeb Noormohamed wrote. “Jewish, Muslim and Arab Liberal MPs met today to reaffirm our commitment to being there for one another in the most difficult times, just as families do.”

As the Prime Minister navigates his internal party dynamics, he’s also been criticized for not defending Israel strongly enough. He’s taken a more cautious approach in two instances compared to comments from the White House, as well as comments from his own envoy to the U.N., Bob Rae.

In a social media post on Thursday, Mr. Rae said it was important to “understand the systematic, brutal cruelty of Hamas. Any organization like this has to be destroyed.”

“No one should condone or excuse or underplay or deny.”

Mr. Rae’s comments were in response to a video of Israeli officials describing the scene in one house after the Hamas attack. They said parents and two children were found with their hands tied behind their backs and shot. The officials said before the Israelis were killed they had been tortured, with both an eye and fingers removed.

On Friday the Prime Minister was asked if he agreed with his U.N. Ambassador that Hamas has to be destroyed. Mr. Trudeau did not directly answer the question. Instead he repeated past comments about the group, which Canada has designated a terrorist organization.

“Hamas’s actions are absolutely indefensible and Israel has the right to defend itself in accordance with international law,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“They launched one of the most horrific terrorist attacks on civilians in history,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister also said he was still reserving judgment on who was responsible for the deadly bombing that hit a hospital parking lot in Gaza. The U.S. has said their intelligence shows the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza was responsible – something Israel has also said.

Mr. Trudeau on Thursday said the government was still reviewing available evidence from the bombing. He was asked on Friday what evidence he was still waiting for.

“We are working with our allies internationally to make sure that we can determine exactly what happened,” the Prime Minister said. “The protection of the civilian life, whether it’s hostages being held by Hamas, or civilians in Gaza or elsewhere, needs to be at the forefront of everything we do, not just in the region but as an international community.”