Palestinians search in the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, the oldest church still in use in Gaza, damaged in a strike.DAWOOD NEMER/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 29

Women react at the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church which was damaged by a strike in Gaza City.STRINGER/Reuters 2 of 29

A formation of Israeli tanks and other military vehicles is positioned near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip.VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/Reuters 3 of 29

Palestinians, who fled their houses amid Israeli strikes, take shelter in a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre in Khan Younis.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 4 of 29

Satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing where an aid convoy sits waiting for Israel to open the border to deliver aid to Gaza.Planet Labs PBC/The Associated Press 5 of 29

A view of humanitarian aid from Pakistan for Palestinians as it waits for the reopening of the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side to enter Gaza.AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/Reuters 6 of 29

The Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church that was damaged by a strike in Gaza City.STRINGER/Reuters 7 of 29

The cracked walls and debris litter the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, the oldest church still in use in Gaza damaged in a strike.DAWOOD NEMER/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 29

People fetch water from a fountain in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 29

Buildings destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 10 of 29

People buy vegetables from a stall installed in front of the rubble of a destroyed building in Rafah, Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 29

Palestinian emergency services and local citizens search for victims in buildings in the southern Gaza Strip.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 12 of 29

A boy returns home with bags of food in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 29

Tents set up for Palestinians seeking refuge along the Gaza Strip on in Khan Yunis.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 14 of 29

Palestinian children rest in a refugee tent along the Gaza Strip in Khan Yunis.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 15 of 29

Egyptian police officers stand next to humanitarian aid for Palestinians as it waits for the reopening of the Rafah border.AMR ABDALLAH DALSH/Reuters 16 of 29

Palestinian emergency services and local citizens search for victims in buildings destroyed in the Gaza Strip.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 17 of 29

Israeli security look on as Muslim worshippers arrive at the Lion's Gate to make their way to the the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the Friday noon prayer.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 29

An armed Palestinian man walks through a building damaged during a raid by Israeli troops at the Nur Shams refugee camp in West Bank.ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 29

Heavy damage after a raid by Israeli troops at the Nur Shams refugee camp near the northern city of Tulkarm in the West Bank.ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 29

A car destroyed during a raid by Israeli troops at the Nur Shams refugee camp, West Bank.ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images 21 of 29

Israeli security arrive to control the entry to the Lion's Gate which leads into the Muslim Quarter of the Old City to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 29

Lebanese fishermen and Palestinians during a symbolic parade against Gaza's sea blockade by Israel, in southern Lebanese city of Sidon.JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 29

A "Shabbat Dinner" table is prepared at the Tel Aviv museum plaza, with 200 empty seats, representing the Israeli hostages and missing people.Leon Neal/Getty Images 24 of 29

Photographs of the Israeli hostages and missing are seen as a "Shabbat Dinner" table is prepared at the Tel Aviv museum plaza.Leon Neal/Getty Images 25 of 29

A Palestinian man sits outside a building at the Nur Shams refugee camp, West Bank.ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 29

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.Francisco Seco/The Associated Press 27 of 29

A family waits by bags of personal belongings before being evacuated from Kiryat Shmona, near Israel's border with Lebanon.LISI NIESNER/Reuters 28 of 29

A woman stands with luggage before being evacuated from Kiryat Shmona, near Israel's border with Lebanon.LISI NIESNER/Reuters 29 of 29

Open this photo in gallery: Debris and rubble litter the ground a day after the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, the oldest church still in use in Gaza, was damaged in a strike on Gaza City on October 20, 2023.DAWOOD NEMER/AFP/Getty Images

6:50 a.m. ET

Orthodox church in Gaza says it was hit by Israeli air strike

GAZA — A Greek Orthodox church in the Gaza Strip which was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians was hit overnight by an Israeli air strike, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Palestinian health officials said.

Gaza’s Hamas-run government media office said 18 Christian Palestinians were killed. There was no word from the church on any final death toll.

The Israeli military said a part of the church was damaged in a strike on a militant command centre and it was reviewing the incident.

Palestinian officials said at least 500 Muslims and Christians had taken shelter in the church from Israeli bombardments.

The Orthodox Church said in a statement: “The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expresses its strongest condemnation of the Israeli air strike that has struck its church compound in the city of Gaza.”

Video from the scene at the church compound showed a wounded boy being carried from rubble in the nighttime. A civil defence worker said two people on upper floors had survived. Those on lower floors had been killed and were still in the rubble, the worker said.

Gaza’s 2.3 million population comprises an estimated 1,000 Christians, most of whom are Greek Orthodox.

The Israeli military said its fighter jets had hit a nearby command and control centre that was used to carry out attacks against Israel.

“As a result of the IDF strike, a wall of a church in the area was damaged. We are aware of reports on casualties. The incident is under review,” it said.

6:20 a.m. ET

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza includes areas in the south where Palestinians had been told to seek safety

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip — Israel bombarded Gaza early Friday, hitting areas in the south where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, and it began evacuating a sizable Israeli town in the north near the Lebanese border, the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.

Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy airstrikes in Khan Younis in the south, and ambulances carrying men, women and children streamed into the town’s Nasser Hospital, Gaza’s second largest, which is already overflowing with patients and people seeking shelter. The Israeli military said it had struck more than 100 targets across Gaza linked to the territory’s Hamas rulers, including a tunnel and arms depots.

On Thursday, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered ground troops to prepare to see Gaza “from the inside,” hinting at a ground offensive aimed at crushing Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers nearly two weeks after their bloody incursion into Israel. Officials have given no timetable for such an operation.

Over a million people have been displaced in Gaza, with many heeding Israel’s orders to evacuate the northern part of the sealed-off coastal enclave.

Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals are rationing their dwindling medical supplies and fuel for generators, as authorities worked out logistics for a desperately needed aid delivery from Egypt that has yet to enter. Doctors in darkened wards across Gaza performed surgeries by the light of mobile phones and used vinegar to treat infected wounds.

The deal to get aid into Gaza through Rafah, the territory’s only crossing not controlled by Israel, remained fragile. Israel said the supplies could only go to civilians and that it would “thwart” any diversions by Hamas. More than 200 trucks and some 3,000 tons of aid were positioned at or near Rafah.

Work began Friday to repair the road at the crossing that had been damaged in airstrikes, with trucks unloading gravel and bulldozers and other road repair equipment filling in large craters.

Open this photo in gallery: A family waits by bags of personal belongings before being evacuated from Kiryat Shmona, near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 20, 2023.LISI NIESNER/Reuters

Israel evacuates its town near Gaza, Lebanon

Israel has evacuated its own communities near Gaza and Lebanon, putting residents up in hotels elsewhere in the country. The Defense Ministry announced evacuation plans Friday for Kiryat Shmona, a town of more than 20,000 residents near the Lebanese border.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, which has a massive arsenal of long-range rockets, has traded fire with Israel along the border on a near-daily basis and hinted it might join the war if Israel seeks to annihilate Hamas. Israel’s archfoe Iran supports both armed groups.

The violence in Gaza has also sparked protests across the region, including in Arab countries allied with the U.S. Those demonstrations could flare anew Friday following weekly Muslim prayers.

Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech pledges unwavering support for Israel’s security

In an address from the Oval Office on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden again pledged unwavering support for Israel’s security, while saying the world “can’t ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians” in Gaza.

Speaking hours after returning to Washington from an urgent visit to Israel, Biden linked the current war in Gaza to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying Hamas and Russian President Vladimir Putin “both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy.”

Biden said he was sending an “urgent budget request” to Congress on Friday, to cover emergency military aid to both Israel and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, an unclassified U.S. intelligence assessment delivered to Congress estimated casualties in an explosion at a Gaza City hospital this week on the “low end” of 100 to 300 deaths. The death toll “still reflects a staggering loss of life,” said the report, seen by The Associated Press. It said intelligence officials were still assessing the evidence and their casualty estimate may evolve.

The report echoed earlier assessments by U.S. officials that the blast at the al-Ahli hospital was not caused by an Israeli airstrike, as the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza initially reported. Israel has presented video, audio and other evidence it says proves the blast was caused by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.

The AP has not independently verified any of the claims or evidence released by the parties.

The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Even after Israel ordered a mass evacuation to the south, strikes extended across the territory, heightening fears among the territory’s 2.3 million people that nowhere was safe.

Palestinian militants have meanwhile fired daily rocket barrages into Israel from Gaza, and tensions have flared in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Thirteen Palestinians, including five minors, were killed Thursday during a battle with Israeli troops in which Israel called in an airstrike, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults. Nearly 12,500 were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under rubble, authorities said.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas’ deadly incursion. Roughly 200 others were abducted. The Israeli military said Thursday it had notified the families of 203 captives.

Israeli defense minister urges soldiers on the Gaza border to ‘be ready’ to move in

In a fiery speech on Thursday to Israeli infantry soldiers on the Gaza border, Gallant, the defense minister, urged them to “be ready” to move in. Israel has called up some 360,000 reserves and massed tens of thousands of troops along the Gaza border.

“Whoever sees Gaza from afar now, will see it from the inside,” he said. “It might take a week, a month, two months until we destroy them,” he added, referring to Hamas.

With supplies running low because of a complete Israeli siege, some Gaza residents are down to one meal a day and drinking dirty water.

Egypt and Israel were still negotiating the entry of fuel for hospitals. Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Hamas has stolen fuel from U.N. facilities and Israel wants assurances that won’t happen again.

The Gaza Health Ministry has pleaded with gas stations to give fuel to hospitals, and a U.N. agency also donated some of its last fuel. Gaza’s sole power plant shut down last week, forcing Palestinians to rely on generators, and no fuel has gone in since the start of the war.

The agency’s donation to Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, the territory’s largest, would “keep us going for another few hours,” said Mohammed Abu Selmia, the hospital director.

– The Associated Press