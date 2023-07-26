Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister of National Revenue Marie-Claude Bibeau and Governor-General Mary Simon.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 1 of 14

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled a major shakeup to his cabinet that includes seven new ministers and a slew of changes to key portfolios as the Liberal government looks to revamp its front bench ahead of the next federal election.

Mr. Trudeau on Wednesday shuffled his 38-member cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, most of whom are now either new ministers or in different roles, in a bid to retool the government’s focus on economic issues and in particular, housing. Only eight members of cabinet are keeping their current jobs.

The cabinet shuffle involves 23 changes to the cabinet and seven MPs brought on to the front bench for their first time. The front bench is split evenly between men and women, keeping Mr. Trudeau’s pledge for a gender-balanced cabinet.

Defence Minister Anita Anand, seen as one of cabinet’s top performers, will become Treasury Board President, responsible for the government’s fiscal operations.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser becomes Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, taking on a key file for the Trudeau government, which is seen as a vulnerability in the face of attacks from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. He is replacing Ahmed Hussen, who is becoming Minister of International Development.

Bill Blair, minister of emergency preparedness, is moving to National Defence. The former Toronto police chief told reporters as he arrived at Rideau Hall that he is very much looking forward to his new portfolio.

Key Trudeau stalwart Dominic LeBlanc will take on the contentious Public Safety file from Marco Mendicino, who was removed from cabinet following a string of controversies, including the recent transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison. Mr. LeBlanc, who is in negotiations with opposition parties about a public inquiry into foreign interference, will keep his Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs portfolios. As he arrived at Rideau Hall on Wednesday, Mr. LeBlanc said he’ll be swearing in on the same bible used by his father, Romeo LeBlanc, as Governor-General.

Other changes include: House Leader Mark Holland as Minister of Health; Families Minister Karina Gould becomes House Leader; Crown–Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller takes on Immigration and National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthilier becomes Fisheries Minister.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez will take on the transport file, while Sport Minister Pascal St-Onge becomes Heritage Minister.

The seven new members of cabinet are: British Columbia MP Terry Beech, Toronto MP Arif Virani, Mississauga MP Rechie Valdez, Ottawa MP Jenna Sudds, Scarborough MP Gary Anandasangaree, Toronto MP Ya’ara Sacks and Montreal MP Soraya Martinez Ferrada. Both Ms. Valdez and Ms. Sudds are first-term MPs elected in 2021.

Notably, Mr. Virani will become Justice Minister, taking over from David Lametti who was removed from cabinet. Mr. Virani will be responsible for filling judicial vacancies and following through on the government’s reforms to the bail system.

Mr. Trudeau kept eight ministers in place: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland; Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne; Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, Women and Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien, Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, and Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal.

Ahead of the shuffle, it was revealed that seven ministers were leaving the front bench. Four said they were not running in the next election: Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett.

Another three were removed from cabinet: Mr. Mendicino, Mr. Lametti and Mona Fortier, who was president of the treasury board.

In a statement released Wednesday before the shuffle, Mr. Mendicino said it has been an honour to serve as minister for nearly four years and thanked Mr. Trudeau for the opportunity. He said he’s proud of the work he did in both the Immigration and Public Safety files and said he will run again in his Toronto riding of Eglinton-Lawrence.

“I am so grateful to the good people of my constituency, whom I have every intention of continuing to serve for the remainder of this mandate, and into the next election,” he said.

Ms. Fortier, a Franco-Ontarian MP who represents the riding of Ottawa-Vanier, was first elected in 2017 and was appointed to cabinet in 2019. She is expected to run again in an upcoming election.

It is not yet known if Mr. Lametti will run in the next election.