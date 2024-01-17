Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday defended his decision to accept a free luxury vacation over the holidays from a family friend, as a House of Commons committee unanimously voted to have the ethics commissioner give testimony on travel, vacations and gifts accepted by members of Parliament.

At a news conference in Saint John, Mr. Trudeau was asked if his trip would be poorly received by Canadians who are tightening their belts amid an affordability crisis.

“Like many Canadian families, we stayed at a friend’s during the Christmas holidays, all of the rules were followed,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister and his family vacationed in Jamaica from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4. But the Prime Minister’s Office has repeatedly changed details around the trip, including who paid for it, and hasn’t released details of where he stayed.

The National Post reported that he and his family vacationed in a luxury $9,300-per-night villa at a resort owned by Trudeau family friend Peter Green. It said in total it would have cost approximately $84,000 for the nine-day stay had the family paid for it themselves.

Mr. Trudeau’s office first told The Canadian Press in December that the Prime Minister was covering the cost of the stay as well as the travel. However, it then corrected its statement and said the family was staying in Jamaica “at no cost at a location owned by family friends” but that he did pay for the commercial equivalent cost of his and his family’s flights.

PMO clarifies Trudeau and family stayed 'at no cost' during vacation in Jamaica

The explanation for the trip was then changed a third time, with his office saying the Prime Minister and his family stayed with family friends, rather than at a location owned by the friends.

The Prime Minister’s Office has said that it consulted with the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner on the details of the travel prior to the trip “to ensure that the rules were followed.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau’s spokesperson, Mohammad Hussain, declined to specify under what section of the act the trip was permitted.

The Conflict of Interest Act allows public office holders to accept “a gift or other advantage” if it is given by a relative or friend. The ethics commissioner’s website also says public office holders don’t need to disclose such gifts or advantages or declare them in the public registry.

The Prime Minister made his first public comments on the vacation Wednesday as MPs on the House of Commons ethics committee were meeting to discuss it.

The official opposition Conservatives have strongly criticized the vacation since the details of it were reported. On Wednesday, Ontario Conservative MP Michael Barrett tabled a motion calling for a single meeting on the issue to hear from Interim Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein.

“The reason that we’re here is to deal with this specific event, this $84,000 gift. It happened to take the form of a vacation,” said Mr. Barrett.

His colleague Ontario Conservative MP Larry Brock said the study was needed in part because the Prime Minister has broken the ethics law in the past when he took an all-expenses paid vacation on the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas in 2016.

The Liberals tabled an amendment to the motion, with the support of the Bloc Québécois, to remove the subject of the Jamaica vacation and expand the topic to all travel, vacations and gifts accepted by members of Parliament.

“As Conservatives have said there is a pattern of behaviour here. It’s not a pattern of behaviour I expect to end abruptly. I think it’s likely to continue,” said Manitoba NDP MP Daniel Blaikie.

He added that the cost of the vacation gifted to the Prime Minister and his family raises concerns about the perception of a conflict of interest.

“When you accept an $80- or $90,000 stay at a very nice place – somewhere in the world – for a family vacation. There are questions that come up about whether a sense of reciprocal obligation is created by accepting a vacation like that.”

The amended motion was unanimously accepted by the committee members. Mr. Barrett then tabled a motion for the committee to order the release of correspondence between the Prime Minister’s Office and the ethics commissioner’s office on his last two New Year’s vacations.

With reports from Ian Bailey in Ottawa and The Canadian Press.