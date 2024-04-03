Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will add $15-billion to an apartment construction loan program to build a minimum of 30,000 new units.

Mr. Trudeau, in a preview of a commitment in the federal budget, due later this month, announced the plan during a news conference Wednesday in Toronto.

It is the latest in a series of announcements he has made while the House of Commons is on a two-week break.

But it includes a new challenge to provinces and territories.

As part of the announcement, the Prime Minister said his government is launching the Canada Builds program to partner with provinces and territories to build rental housing, providing federal financing if they commit to a series of conditions.

Those conditions include complementing the federal funding with their own investments, building on government, non-profit, community-owned and vacant lands and cutting development approval timelines to no longer than 18 months.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau announced a $6-billion fund to pay for the infrastructure needed to build housing, and Housing Minister Sean Fraser said the government will bypass any provinces that object to the requirements to deal directly with municipalities. Some provinces, including Quebec and Ontario, quickly rejected the program as an intrusion into their jurisdiction.

The funds announced Wednesday are being added to the Apartment Construction Loan Program, launched in 2017 to support the construction of new rental homes by providing financing to home builders.

A government statement said the program has committed over $18-billion in loans to help create more than 48,000 new rental homes.

With the top-up, the government says the program’s financing is on track to build over 131,000 new apartments within the next decade.

Reforms announced Wednesday include extending loan terms under the program and extending access to financing to include housing for students and seniors.

Canada Builds is, said a government statement, patterned on the BC Builds program launched by that province’s NDP government.

That West Coast program announced in February is to provide more than $2-billion in provincial financing and commit $950-million to build middle-class rental homes.

Mr. Trudeau announced that his government would provide $2-billion in low-cost loans through the Apartment Construction Loan Program to bolster the effort.