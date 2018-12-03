Jaspal Atwal among hundreds added last-minute to Indian guest lists, review says

The Prime Minister’s Office placed the name of Jaspal Atwal among hundreds of last-minute invitations to events with Justin Trudeau in Mumbai on February 20 and Delhi two days later, a new report has found.

The RCMP was aware of Mr. Atwal’s criminal record one week before the event, but did not notify its team on the ground in India, said the report by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICP). The report said there is no systematic vetting of invitees to events held by the Prime Minister abroad.

“On February 10, PMO added an additional 423 names to the list of invitees and instructed the High Commission to extend invitations to those individuals for both events,” said the heavily-redacted report released on Monday.

Mr. Atwal’s presence at the Mumbai event, where he posed with a number of senior federal officials, created a furor in Ottawa at the time, given he was convicted of trying to kill an Indian cabinet minister in 1986. His invitation to the Delhi event was then rescinded.

The report from the group of MPs and senators raised serious questions about the lack of co-ordination among the various national-security agencies, and chastises the RCMP for having failed to act on its information ahead of time.

“The RCMP had information that Mr. Atwal had a serious criminal record and a history of involvement in violent acts, issues which should have been identified as security risks to the Prime Minister and his delegation. The RCMP recognizes that it erred in not providing that information to the Prime Minister’s Protective Detail,” the report said.

The report calls for greater co-ordination between agencies like the RCMP, the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service, and Global Affairs Canada ahead of international visits by the Prime Minister.

“The government should develop and implement a consistent method of conducting background checks by all organizations involved in the development of proposed guest lists for foreign events with the Prime Minister,” the report said.

The government’s former national security adviser, Daniel Jean, told a Parliamentary committee in April that he worked with the Prime Minister’s Office to organize a background briefing at the time with select reporters to deal with the backlash over the presence of Mr. Atwal at the Mumbai event.

However, the NSICP report criticized his handling of the matter, including his failure to inform his counterparts in other agencies about his intentions.

“[Mr. Jean’s] stated concern that foreign actors were undermining the reputation of ‘respected public institutions’ is understandable. However, the committee learned that [Mr. Jean] did not notify any senior official from the RCMP, CSIS or Global Affairs Canada that he intended to brief journalists, and each of them denied in testimony that they had concerns about reputational damage at that time or thereafter,” the report said.

The Prime Minister’s trip was heavily criticized for everything from his elaborate outfits at various events to the lack of substantial announcements.

The Canadian Press has reported that the cost of the trip exceeded $1.5-million. The figures released by the government included $323,000 for hotel stays, $485,070 to fly and staff the VIP Airbus for 43.7 hours over the nine-day trip, $5,235 for cellphone fees, $5,100 to buy Canadian wines for use at official events and $17,044.21 to fly Vancouver Chef Vikram Vij to India, where he cooked a dinner for a meeting and an official reception at the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi.