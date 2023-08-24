Open this photo in gallery: Melanie Joly, left, Foreign Minister of Canada, and Dmytro Kuleba, right, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, meet for bilateral talks at the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, on May 13, 2022.Kay Nietfeld/The Associated Press

Ukraine is calling on Canada to help it sell a peace plan with Russia to developing countries who have taken a neutral stance on Moscow’s invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba wants Canada to use its “diplomatic muscle” to encourage countries beyond Europe and its allies to support a peace plan.

In a video presented at a closed-door meeting of foreign ambassadors, to which The Canadian Press was invited, Kuleba also asks Ottawa to increase its anti-mining support.

In addition, Kuleba seeks “a multi-year military support program” from Ottawa, one month after Canada and other G7 countries offered Ukraine a set of security guarantees.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly convened the meeting, and told foreign diplomats that Moscow’s demand for a ceasefire will only allow Russia to invade the country again.

Joly says every country has a stake in maintaining the United Nations charter and ending Russia’s war, which has sent food costs spiralling.