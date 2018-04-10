Vice-Admiral Mark Norman calls for speedy trial on breach of trust charge

Open this photo in gallery Vice-Admiral Mark Norman listens as his lawyer Marie Henein speaks to reporters as they leave the courthouse in Ottawa following his first appearance for his trial for breach of trust, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Dressed in full military gear, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman said he wants his trial on a charge of breach of trust to proceed as quickly as possible in order to allow him to return to his regular job in the military.

Vice-Adm. Norman was temporarily relieved of duty as vice-chief of the defence staff when his boss, General Jonathan Vance, learned that his second in-command was under criminal investigation last year.

Flanked by defence lawyer Marie Henein, Vice-Adm. Norman spoke to reporters on Tuesday after a short court appearance in which both sides agreed to set the dates for the trial on May 15. It remains unknown if the case will be heard later this year or early next year.

“I’m anxious to get to court, get this dealt with as quickly as possible and get back to serving the people of Canada,” Vice-Adm. Norman said.

In response to a question from a reporter, Ms. Henein said it was “self-evident” that her client had been scapegoated by the RCMP in this case, which centres around the leak of classified information related to a ship contract.

“We’ve been waiting for a year and a half to deal with this matter. This is our first appearance and we’re anxious to get this dealt with. I’m tired of shadow boxing. It’s time to step in the courtroom and deal with the evidence,” she said. “We want to get this going, get this dealt with and let the public know exactly what this case is about.”

The RCMP filed a charge of breach of trust against Vice-Adm. Norman last month.

The RCMP alleged in court documents made public last year that he had leaked cabinet secrets to an executive of a Quebec-based shipyard and advised the businessman on how to use the media to press the federal government to approve a $667-million contract for naval supply ships. The court documents included e-mails from Vice-Adm. Norman to Spencer Fraser, chief executive of Federal Fleet Services, the company in charge of refitting a cargo ship to serve as a naval supply vessel at the Chantier Davie Canada Inc. shipyard in Lévis, Que.

Vice-Adm. Norman was the commander of the navy when the previous Conservative government awarded the contract, without competition, to Davie in 2015.

Soon after taking power in November 2015, the new Liberal government put the project on hold after receiving a letter of complaint from Irving Shipbuilding, which already had a multibillion-dollar contract to build a fleet of warships for the navy in Halifax. Chief executive James Irving tried to persuade the government to kill the sole-source contract with Davie, saying his firm had offered a lower-cost option.

Another shipbuilder, Vancouver-based Seaspan, also called for an open competition and said it could convert a civilian cargo ship into a military supply ship at a significantly lower cost.

Vice-Adm. Norman sought to press the new government to stick with the Davie contract, according to court documents.

He argued publicly in 2016 that delays in the shipbuilding program had hurt the navy and “were completely avoidable.”