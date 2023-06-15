Three years ago, the leaders at Pomerleau, one of the largest construction companies in Canada, decided to take a long, hard look at their impact on people and the planet. The result was a change in how they do business – and they hope others in the industry will follow.
The construction industry is at a crossroads. Residential, commercial and institutional buildings contribute 17 per cent of Canada’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Add in building materials and construction, and that brings the number closer to 30 per cent. Only the oil and gas sector and the transportation sector rank ahead of the building sector for carbon emissions. The industry must evolve to be more aligned with environment, social and governance (ESG) priorities, and with public and other stakeholder expectations around ESG performance.
Pomerleau created an ESG roadmap and report to transform their operations, be transparent about their progress and share what’s possible as a call to action for the industry.
“ESG should be far more than just a buzzword,” says Genevieve Roy, vice president of Environment and Sustainable Development at Pomerleau. “It has evolved into more of a strategic business imperative.”
Pomerleau’s leaders say that they have a responsibility to respond to society’s changing needs. As a major player in Canada’s construction industry – $4.4 billion in revenue, 4,000 employees, eight regional offices and more than 200 active projects across the country – they are committed to being part of the solution. By 2030, the company aims to reduce their direct emissions (generated by their operations) and indirect emissions (generated by the production of purchased energy) by 40 per cent compared to 2021.
“The time to make these changes is now, which is why we set long-term targets, but also short-term ones that start immediately so we can dive in,” says Ms. Roy.
That involves looking at how to do things differently in all aspects of operations. Maintaining temperature in concrete curing and work areas, for instance, consumes an enormous amount of energy. By installing smart heaters, Pomerleau can now figure out what areas didn’t need to be heated by the diesel-powered equipment as often or at all.
“Project managers and superintendents were happy because they saved money by not consuming as much diesel, and we were happy because we weren’t emitting as many greenhouse gases,” says Ms. Roy.
Efforts to cut emissions don’t just entail construction activities. They also rally the entire company. From the start of 2022, Pomerleau employees have been eligible to receive up to a $2,000 incentive to purchase an electric or hybrid vehicle. The company also intends to have its fleet be 75 per cent electric by 2025.
“This program was eagerly awaited by our employees, helping them to make the transition to electric vehicles,” says Ms. Roy.
To ensure they can meet their environmental objectives and ensure standardization of their practices across projects, Pomerleau’s environmental management system is ISO-certified. “It’s a good way for us to ensure we’re properly mitigating our environmental impacts, show others in the industry that we aim for continuous improvement, and have a plan that we’re sticking to,” says Ms. Roy.
A focus on the well-being of people and communities
Pomerleau’s ESG report also includes a strong occupational health and safety (OHS) focus on prevention, awareness, training and sharing. That culture extends to every person on a Pomerleau work site, from the company’s employees to crews to trade partners. Last year, over 51,000 of those individuals received risk and prevention awareness training directly at a work site. Pomerleau also led more than 1,100 pre-construction meetings with their partners to communicate the importance of OHS.
Ms. Roy says the safety and well-being of their people is at the centre of the organization. Pomerleau’s OHS system is based on the Certificate of Recognition (COR) program that covers all work site activities outside Quebec, and they plan to get COR certification in Quebec this year. In 2024, Pomerleau aims to obtain an ISO standard for all of its OHS operations anywhere in Canada. The company is also leveraging technology, automation and digitalization to bolster OHS.
Pomerleau also believes that success can’t be measured without taking collective prosperity into account. For example, the company says the industry has an opportunity to increase contracts with Indigenous businesses and suppliers and make them true business partners in construction projects. That’s a key part of diversity, equity and inclusion, which Pomerleau says should be ingrained in all industry practices and processes.
Ms. Roy adds that it’s essential to Pomerleau to look after the well-being of the communities in which they operate beyond their construction activities. In 2022, the company donated more than $1.38 million to various organizations that support the growth of communities where they work, with half of the money set aside for projects related to the health of the population.
Along with its primary impacts, a robust ESG plan also helps to engage current employees and attract new ones, says Ms. Roy. “Employees want to feel like they’re working towards something bigger. People want to work for companies that are run sustainably and have a positive impact.”
The company has a broader goal to do good for the planet and society, which is why its passionate about sharing its range of ESG initiatives. However, Pomerleau is still just one company. Ms. Roy and her colleagues are hoping more people in their field will look at Pomerleau’s example and have their own “aha” moments about how they can add to the industry’s sustainability efforts.
“Fighting climate change or other major environmental problems shouldn’t be a competitive advantage when bidding on projects,” says Ms. Roy. “There’s a need to have more collaboration within construction companies and as an industry as a whole.”
She says placing a priority on ESG is the way for Pomerleau and others in the construction industry to build something else that’s essential. “It’s the only way for a business to adapt and to grow in a sustainable way over time. ESG needs to be that for every business now and we want to be part of that journey.”
