Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

245 Carlaw Ave. No. 400, Toronto

Asking price: $1,088,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $1,428,000 (February, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $539,900 (March, 2014); $428,000 (December, 2009); $347,000 (June, 2007); $329,000 (October, 2005); $279,900 (November, 2003); $113,322 (October, 1998)

Taxes: $3,340 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Ken and Jaime Ramsay, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd

The 1,166-square-foot loft in a more than 100-year-old building, that was once the Wrigley chewing gum factory, is ideally set up for entertaining.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The owners of this 1,166-square-foot loft have hosted everything from family dinners and work affairs to house concerts and film crews. About 65 potential buyers toured the space and nine came forward with purchase offers. The top bid came in at $1.428-million, which was $340,000 more than the list price.

“We didn’t expect it to go quite that high,” agent Ken Ramsay said, “but we were obviously pricing it a little under where we felt the market value was.

“I’ve sold several other lofts in the building,” Mr. Ramsey said. “They’re all kind of different, but this one is larger and felt very large when you walked in.”

The one-bedroom, corner unit has 13½-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls and concrete flooring.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

What they got

This more than 100-year-old building was once the Wrigley chewing gum factory. It is now filled with more than 80 lofts, like this one-bedroom, corner unit. It has 13½-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls and concrete flooring.

An area for sleeping is situated at the back of the loft, while dining and entertaining spaces are arranged along the multi-paned windows.

The bathroom and U-shaped kitchen were recently remodelled.

The loft comes with a storage locker and surface parking. Monthly fees are $698 and cover heating and water.

The dining and entertaining spaces are arranged along the multi-paned windows.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The agent’s take

“I’ve been told it’s got the oldest steel windows in a residential building currently in Toronto,” Mr. Ramsay said.

“And you’ve got 13½-foot ceilings and really cool fluted columns.”

Original details have also been maintained in common areas. “The other cool thing with the building is it has a couple freight elevators people can use,” Mr. Ramsay said.

The bathroom was recently remodelled.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.