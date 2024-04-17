Multilevel live/work loft scores six offers

Open this photo in gallery: Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

186 Wallace Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,895,000 (February, 2024)

Selling price: $2,309,000 (February, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $1,600,186 (May, 2016); $320,000 (June, 2006); $295,000 (June, 2005)

Taxes: $7,395 (2023)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Gillian Oxley, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Oxley Real Estate

The successful bid was an upgraded offer of $2.309-million.

The action

Hidden amid brick storefronts and single-family homes, this detached property is rare in its loft-style design and zoning for commercial and residential use. It got wide attention on social media platforms and nearly 100 groups visited in person.

“There are many [work/live properties] scattered throughout the city, but it’s hard to find one that really feels like a home, and you could also work in,” said agent Gillian Oxley.

“We felt there was nothing on the market and the market was picking up, so we didn’t want to hold back and be in the middle of a big spring release.”

Six buyers delivered bids, but a media professional triumphed over all with an upgraded offer of $2.309-million.

“When the [sellers] bought it, there were 13 offers, so it had the same kind of frenzy,” said Ms. Oxley.

“It’s a hip, cool, up-and-coming area, and obviously, the market is back.”

There are three bedrooms on the top floor.

What they got

This 2½-storey structure originally housed the Toronto Ukraina Sports Association, but was transformed into a modern home and workplace with a rooftop terrace in the early 2000s.

Arched windows line the raised kitchen and dining area, while skylights hover above a floating staircase and perforated, metal catwalks that connect three bedrooms on the top floors.

Exposed brick walls, a wood-burning fireplace and 11-foot ceilings enhance the living room.

The basement has two of the home’s three bathrooms and a recreation area. There is an exit to a deck and carport on the 19- by 100-foot lot.

Arched windows line the raised kitchen and dining area.

The agent’s take

“Even though it’s detached, sandwiched in between other buildings, it had so much natural light,” said Ms. Oxley.

“And the use of metal, like the steel bridge that goes across the second floor, was really unique.”