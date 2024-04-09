Open this photo in gallery: Geoff Parkin/Geoff Parkin/GP Photo

2301 Danforth Ave., No. 203, Toronto

Asking price: $599,000 (March, 2024)

Selling price: $637,000 (March, 2024)

Previous selling price: $393,343 (October, 2020)

Taxes: $2,305 (2024)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Nutan Brown, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Open this photo in gallery: Within a day of listing, seven buyers had toured the space and three made purchase offers.

The action

This two-bedroom suite on the second floor of an eight-storey building on the Danforth near Main Street subway station had a stroke of luck when a competing unit was taken off the market, leaving the field clear. Within a day of listing, seven buyers had toured the space and three made purchase offers.

“Our timing was perfect, because if you were looking for something of this size, we were the only one available,” said agent Nutan Brown.

“When it came to price, my suggestion was to go at $599,000 and that worked really well because all three offers came in above asking and ended up selling for $637,000.”

Open this photo in gallery: The south-facing balcony spans the width of the living room and primary bedroom.

What they got

This 693-square-foot suite was built three years ago with an open-concept design, floor-to-ceiling windows and a south-facing balcony spanning the width of the living room and primary bedroom. The latter also contains one of two bathrooms.

The second bedroom off the kitchen is enclosed with sliding glass doors.

The unit includes a storage locker but no parking. Monthly fees are $552, which covers the cost of water, heating, concierge and amenities.

Open this photo in gallery: This 693-square-foot suite was built three years ago with an open-concept design.

The agent’s take

“It’s a pretty sought-after location and building,” Ms. Brown said.

“The building was well maintained and cleaned, and one of the nicest rooftop terraces I’ve seen, with a panoramic view of the entire city.”

Buyers also appreciated the bedrooms were separated rather than side-by-side. “Ours has a nice split format,” said Ms. Brown. “It gave you more division of space.”