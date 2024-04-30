Raised bungalow catches a rising market but sells under asking

2 Dominion Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $1,339,900 (January, 2024)

Selling price: $1,320,000 (February, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $1,240,000 (January, 2022); $185,000 (August, 1995)

Taxes: $4,790 (2023)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Open this photo in gallery: This 67-year-old bungalow has a gas fireplace in the living room.Handout

The action

This three-bedroom bungalow was one of a few properties put up for sale in the last week of January in the Long Branch neighbourhood near Toronto’s western waterfront. About 20 visitors toured the home with two freshly renovated bathrooms and new flooring on the main level. One potential buyer made a verbal offer but would not commit it to paper. A second made a formal written offer $19,900 under the asking price with a March 27 closing date, which was accepted.

“It was right when the market started to pick up, so we were bang on for timing,” said agent Jenelle Cameron.

“I figured it would go fast, and it looked so cute because we had also staged it.”

Open this photo in gallery: There is access to a two-tiered deck through the dining room.Handout

What they got

Directly south of the schoolyard of James S. Bell Junior Middle School, this 67-year-old bungalow has a gas fireplace in the living room and stainless-steel appliances in the recently revamped kitchen.

A two-tiered deck can be reached from the dining room and the stairwell to the basement. Downstairs is set up as an in-law suite with one bedroom, a bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen and an entertaining area with a fireplace.

There’s also a shed and a long, private driveway on the 46- by 114-foot lot.

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen was recently revamped.Handout

The agent’s take

“This is definitely different as a raised bungalow, so it has a unique floor plan,” said Ms. Cameron.

“And [owners] could maybe rent the basement out to help pay the mortgage.”

The property’s shape and setting were also invaluable. “It’s on a dead-end street,” said Ms. Cameron.

“And it’s a large pie-shaped lot, so there’s lots of parking for at least four cars, and it backs onto a school, which I think is great because you have a lot of privacy.”