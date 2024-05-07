Reno show home layout fails to impress family buyers

Open this photo in gallery: Hanton Real Estate Inc.

176 Broadview Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,459,000 (March, 2024)

Previous asking prices: $1,469,000 (Mid-February, 2024); $1,499,000 (Early February, 2024); $1,399,000 (October, 2023)

Selling price: $1,391,974 (March, 20224)

Previous selling price: $999,999 (December, 2016); $484,000 (March, 2010); $272,000 (November, 2004); $168,500 (May, 1992)

Taxes: $5,038 (2023)

Property days on market: 91

Listing agent: Scott Hanton, Hanton Real Estate Inc.

The Action

Open this photo in gallery: This 128-year-old house is set up as a legal duplex, with one unit on the second floor and the other occupying the main floor and basement.Hanton Real Estate Inc.

This semi-detached house was reconfigured with two one-bedroom suites on HGTV’s Income Property show for the owners to reside in one unit and rent out the other. But that layout didn’t work for many buyers, who balked at the prospect of rejigging the space back into a single-family home. First posted with an asking price of $1.399-million in October last year, the price was re-adjusted three times early this year before a buyer was found.

“The layout was the biggest issue for those who wanted to use the house as a single-family home,” said agent Scott Hanton.

“Nobody wanted to put in the effort into rearranging walls and doors.”

The sellers declined four offers at different points but accepted $1.392-million from a realtor who purchased it for themselves and waived the commission fee usually given to the buyer’s agent.

“When the market rebounded in January, 2024, it was mostly young families looking for three-bedroom houses in the area, and the high interest rates were still keeping investors and single buyers out of the market, until we found our ideal buyer in March,” Mr. Hanton said.

“The realtor opted to waive their commission … so really the sale price of the house is the equivalent of $1.43-million.”

What They Got

Open this photo in gallery: The larger suite has a den, dining area and kitchen on the main level, as well as a living room with massive patio doors.Hanton Real Estate Inc.

This 128-year-old house is set up as a legal duplex, with one unit on the second floor and the other occupying the main floor and basement.

The larger suite has a den, dining area and kitchen on the main level, as well as a living room with massive patio doors. The bedroom, second bathroom and laundry facilities are in the basement.

The 18- by 94-foot lot has parking and wiring for an electric vehicle charger.

The Agent’s Take

Open this photo in gallery: The larger suite's bedroom, second bathroom and laundry facilities are in the basement.Hanton Real Estate Inc.

“The sellers renovated it for themselves, which is why they went all out on the finishings,” said Mr. Hanton.

“Although Broadview is a fairly busy main street, this stretch is rather quiet, yet quite close to trendy Queen and Broadview [amenities].”