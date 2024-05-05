Sellers warm to bid by family buyers over infill builders

Open this photo in gallery: Soare Productions

151 Sheldrake Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $3,795,000 (February, 2024)

Previous asking prices: $3,845,000 (October, 2023); $3,995,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $3,740,000 (March, 2024)

Previous selling price: $464,000 (August, 1993)

Taxes: $11,799 (2023)

Property days on market: N/A

Listing agents: Carol Lome and Keegan Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

Open this photo in gallery: A loft-like bedroom with a rooftop deck fills out the third floor.Soare Productions

This four-bedroom house on a residential street between Yonge Street and Sherwood Park received one offer when it was listed last fall and another when it was relisted at a lower asking price this year. In both instances, the long-time owners rejected the offer prices and terms. Weeks later, another buyer found the sweet spot with a bid of $3.74-million and a closing date in June.

“In this price range, there were only two or three listings when we came to market and they’ve all sold,” said agent Carol Lome.

“The sellers had been in the house for 30 years, and they wanted a closing date to coincide with their plans … but what they really liked was that it was a young family that was buying the house, similar to themselves when they bought it.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The main-floor living room has brickwork around a gas fireplace and pocket doors to the dining room.Soare Productions

This 2½-storey house was built in the 1920s but major elements have been recently replaced, from the roofing and windows to finishes in the kitchen and four bathrooms.

A breakfast room addition on the main floor has tandem offices off a bedroom above. A loft-like bedroom with a rooftop deck fills out the third floor.

The main-floor living room has brickwork around a gas fireplace and pocket doors to the dining room. There’s another entertaining area on the lower level.

A south-facing yard, shed, and private driveway fill out the 50- by 150-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The finishes in the kitchen have recently been replaced.Soare Productions

“Often in this neighbourhood, builders buy and sever the lot into two 25-foot lots,” Ms. Lome said.

“This house will be enjoyed as a family home, and the buyers are looking forward to having a huge backyard.”

The house itself was in good repair. “It was lovingly updated, and it had a lot of charm,” said Ms. Lome.

“It had a European flair.”