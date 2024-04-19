Closing date tanks first ‘winning’ offer before tenth bidder closes the deal

Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

17 Mandel Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $1,738,000 (March, 2024)

Previous asking price: $1,490,000 (February, 2024)

Selling price: $1,733,000 (March, 2024)

Previous selling price: $566,800 (March. 2007)

Taxes: $6,835 (2023)

Property days on market: Nine

Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen has ceramic finishes and access to a wide, south-facing deck.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This four-bedroom house received dozens of visitors and nine offers when it was posted for sale with an asking price of $1.49-million in February. The sellers agreed on a price with the highest bidder, but not on a closing date, which tanked the deal. The next month, the property was relisted at $1.738-million, and a previous visitor supplied the best package: $1.733-million and a possession date on July 10.

“The sellers reached their price target, so they went for it,” said agent Bill Thom.

“After 80 showings and nine offers, they knew where the market was.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Gas fireplaces were added about 20 years ago to three entertaining areas.Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

This classic, brick house in a small pocket between the Don River and Old Cummer GO transit station, has a wide front porch and an attached double garage on a 50- by 120-foot lot.

The interior layout is traditional with a formal dining room and a separate eat-in kitchen with ceramic finishes and access to a wide, south-facing deck.

Gas fireplaces were added about 20 years ago to three entertaining areas, including one in the basement.

The roof has been updated and the windows are fairly new.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

“It’s a typical, two-storey, four-bedroom house in decent shape,” said Mr. Thom.

“It’s in a very good school catchment with A.Y. Jackson [Secondary School], and it’s a stone’s throw away from a TTC stop, yet far enough you’re not bothered by the noise,” Mr. Thom said.

“It’s also close to a ravine and a shopping plaza.”