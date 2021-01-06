Old photos and blueprints light the way for Union Station lamp project

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
The Architourist

Old photos and blueprints light the way for Union Station lamp project

Dave LeBlanc
Dave LeBlanc
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Mounted wall lantern replicas.

Lighting Nelson and Garrett Inc.

Back when photography was expensive, architects or building owners rarely documented every little detail. Therefore, even the folks responsible for the care and maintenance of Canada’s great buildings, such as Toronto’s Union Station, can be forgiven for not providing future generations with full photographic records of its myriad parts.

This, of course, makes the task of recreating lost details all the more challenging. Take the exterior lighting at Union Station, for example: While it’s impossible to pinpoint exactly when the original 1920s fixtures were removed – I have squinted at 1970s-era postcards and thought I’d spotted them, but then, in another, they appear to be gone – it’s likely they were gone by the 1980s, and for the simple reason that decades of acid rain had finally corroded the cast iron beauties beyond repair.

Open this photo in gallery

Post fixtures along the ramp.

Dave LeBlanc/The Globe and Mail

It’s too bad those 1970s employees didn’t warehouse the remaining rusty bits should anyone in the 2010s want to push a measuring tape against them. “Well, absolutely,” industrial/lighting designer John Garrett of Lighting Nelson and Garrett Inc., says with a laugh at the thought. “I just can’t believe that they would’ve disappeared off the face of the earth – maybe they’re in somebody’s garden somewhere.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, you won’t hear exasperation in the voice of the 66-year-old Niagara Falls resident: “It gets me more motivated,” he says of the Union Station project, which wraps this month, lighting-wise, when the last two fixtures are mounted. “It’s really cool to be able to work on stuff like that.”

And you won’t see a furrowed brow on his partner, Christopher Nelson, who cut his teeth at age five in his father’s Port Colborne, Ont., lighting shop. “I really get a charge out of this stuff,” says the 64-year-old, thinking back to 1997 when Herbert Nelson helped the duo restore the lanterns at College Park (the lanterns were designed by Herbert’s father, Samuel, in the 1920s). “I do feel like we … serve a purpose in keeping the history of the city alive.”

Open this photo in gallery

Christopher Nelson in the Lighting Nelson and Garrett Inc. shop.

Dave LeBlanc/The Globe and Mail

But when that history is quite dead, what to do? Thankfully, the word from the City of Toronto, project leader NORR, and others associated with the Union Station Revitalization Project, was “do what you must.”

So, the men first gathered up what documentation they could, some from local archives, and some from the Canadian Centre for Architecture in Montreal (since Montreal firm Ross and Macdonald were involved in the creation of the Beaux-Arts building along with Toronto’s John M. Lyle). For the two massive hanging lanterns at each portico, a lone architectural drawing existed; for the pairs of wall-mounted lanterns at the east and west doorways (one labeled “Postal Station A,” the other “Railway Offices”), the duo found one very good photograph titled “Detail of Post Office Entrance”; for the nine post fixtures to be placed along the ramp, there was, again, one good photograph, “Detail of Ramp Rail” and three good 1919 blueprints to study … however, for the bas-relief on each post’s lighting box, the sketch of a winged creature and some sort of rose was incomplete, with only the frustrating note “See Model” written over top. And of course that model was long gone.

Open this photo in gallery

Original photo of the post fixture.

Open this photo in gallery

Original photo of the wall lanterns.

Lighting Nelson and Garrett Inc.

“I couldn’t figure out what this flying thing was, this flying lioness, I’d never heard of it before … so I started Googling winged griffins and winged lions and came up with a lot of information,” Mr. Garrett says. The rose was determined to be a Tudor rose when Mr. Garrett brought his sketches to the wood carver, Barry Casement in Welland, Ont., to have the panel created in three dimensions.

Open this photo in gallery

Wood patterns and carved bas-relief of winged lioness and Tudor rose.

Dave LeBlanc/The Globe and Mail

The intricate pieces that would hold up that winged lioness and Tudor rose – and all of the pieces that would create the other fixtures – had to be drawn up as well before they could go to the pattern maker, but it wasn’t easy. “None of the details [on the original drawings] were worked out; there was no information on how these things should go together, it was just what the architect had in mind for them to look like, proportionally,” Mr. Garrett says. “You could see ghost-images and his stages of thought … we had to re-engineer the things.”

After countless hours poring over enlarged drawings, magnifying glasses in hand, and site visits to determine scale – the size of the limestone blocks helped, as did discoloured limestone where original mounting hardware had sat, and, surprisingly, the blacksmith-forged chains for the hanging lanterns remained attached to the building – new and intricate architectural drawings were created. These were then taken to pattern maker Simon Schofield in St. George, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Original drawing of the hanging lantern.

Lighting Nelson and Garrett Inc.

“It was amazing to meet someone with that much knowledge of how things were done at the turn of the [previous] century,” Mr. Garrett says. Mr. Schofield even taught the foundry a few tricks on how to use leather during the sand-casting process.

Before creating the 15 fixtures, however, Nelson & Garrett suggested to the architects and heritage consultants that aluminum be used instead of iron. “And Everybody’s jaw just dropped,” Mr. Garrett remembers with a laugh. When asked to explain why, Mr. Garrett said: “If they’d been made out of aluminum to begin with, they would’ve still been standing, they wouldn’t have rotted.” As an added advantage, the weight would be but a fraction of the originals.

Open this photo in gallery

Wall lantern replica in shop.

Lighting Nelson and Garrett Inc.

At Nelson & Garrett’s big shop in south Etobicoke, Mr. Nelson hands your humble Architourist a few of the cast aluminum pieces to demonstrate. They look a lot heavier than they are. A few paces to my left, the pattern maker’s pieces are laid out, including Mr. Casement’s carved panel; some come apart like a 3-D jigsaw puzzle any architectural aficionado would love to play with. Mr. Nelson now shows me the modern guts that will inhabit the wall lantern’s interior, but points out that individual, round LED bulbs will mimic the glow of original incandescents. “Now you might say, ‘Why would you do all this when you can just put a big LED tube in here and let it glow?’” he says. “Well, I sort of insisted on it … I’ve had to fight with electrical engineers on heritage jobs.”

A challenging job, yes, and perhaps a few fights, but Nelson & Garrett wouldn’t have it any other way. “We feel lucky, we’ve gotten to work on so many fantastic buildings, new and old,” Mr. Nelson finishes.

Open this photo in gallery

Wall lanterns at the east entrance.

Dave LeBlanc/The Globe and Mail

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies