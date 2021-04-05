Ten bids for new Toronto condo drive sale price $110,100 over asking

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Ten bids for new Toronto condo drive sale price $110,100 over asking

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

15 Baseball Place, No. 908, Toronto

Asking price: $499,900 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $610,000 (February, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,054 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This one-bedroom plus den suite in a newly-constructed building was rented out until December of last year. The investor owners held off listing it for sale until it was properly staged and they gauged that the local inventory of condos had sufficiently declined. They decided to go to market in January after the building’s condo corporation was registered. Within seven days they had 10 offers to consider.

Open this photo in gallery

This 575-square-foot suite has a loft-inspired design with nine-foot ceilings.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“The condo market was really slow in November and December, we were barely getting showings [for other properties],” said agent Linda Ing-Gilbert. “Then when January hit, the condo market took off.”

“Since this was a brand-new building… nothing had ever sold, so this [sale] was precedent-setting.”

What they got

This 575-square-foot suite at Riverside Square has a loft-inspired design with nine-foot concrete ceilings and full height windows along the principal room and narrow den.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Kitchen with quartz countertops.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

There are quartz countertops in the kitchen and the balcony is outfitted with a gas line.

The unit comes with stacked laundry machines, a storage locker and parking.

Monthly fees of $430 cover water and heating, 24-hour concierge, fitness and recreation facilities.

The agent’s take

The bedroom sits at the back of the unit away from the window wall, separated from the living room by a sliding door. “Some people didn’t like that the interior bedroom has no windows,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said. “However, when you’re in your room it’s dark, so you can sleep.”

“But [the unit] did have a view that wasn’t going to be obstructed with another building. You could see the CN Tower off the balcony.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies