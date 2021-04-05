Ten bids for new Toronto condo drive sale price $110,100 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

15 Baseball Place, No. 908, Toronto

Asking price: $499,900 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $610,000 (February, 2021)

Taxes: $2,054 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Linda Ing-Gilbert, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

This one-bedroom plus den suite in a newly-constructed building was rented out until December of last year. The investor owners held off listing it for sale until it was properly staged and they gauged that the local inventory of condos had sufficiently declined. They decided to go to market in January after the building’s condo corporation was registered. Within seven days they had 10 offers to consider.

This 575-square-foot suite has a loft-inspired design with nine-foot ceilings.

“The condo market was really slow in November and December, we were barely getting showings [for other properties],” said agent Linda Ing-Gilbert. “Then when January hit, the condo market took off.”

“Since this was a brand-new building… nothing had ever sold, so this [sale] was precedent-setting.”

What they got

This 575-square-foot suite at Riverside Square has a loft-inspired design with nine-foot concrete ceilings and full height windows along the principal room and narrow den.

There are quartz countertops in the kitchen

There are quartz countertops in the kitchen and the balcony is outfitted with a gas line.

The unit comes with stacked laundry machines, a storage locker and parking.

Monthly fees of $430 cover water and heating, 24-hour concierge, fitness and recreation facilities.

The agent’s take

The bedroom sits at the back of the unit away from the window wall, separated from the living room by a sliding door. “Some people didn’t like that the interior bedroom has no windows,” Ms. Ing-Gilbert said. “However, when you’re in your room it’s dark, so you can sleep.”

“But [the unit] did have a view that wasn’t going to be obstructed with another building. You could see the CN Tower off the balcony.”

