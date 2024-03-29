Open this photo in gallery: Engel & Völkers Kelowna

4145 Gallaghers Parkland Drive, Kelowna, B.C.

Asking price: $1.349-million (Sept. 28, 2013)

Previous asking price: $1.389-million (Aug. 14, 2023)

Selling price: $1,312,500 (Oct. 25)

Days on the market: 78

Monthly maintenance fee: $277.16

Taxes: $5,156 (2023)

Buyer’s agent: Richard Deacon, Engel & Völkers Kelowna

What they got

The house was partly renovated a year ago, with new flooring, top-end appliances and new paint.

This detached house is within a golf-course community, and there are views of gardens out every window. Built in 2005, the complex has a community centre, indoor pool, hot tub and library.

The house was partly renovated a year ago, with new flooring, top-end appliances and new paint. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom, air-conditioned 2,196-square-foot home is one level with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplace, den with built-in shelves and a small basement for a wine cellar.

There is a fully-landscaped garden, large, covered, tiled terrace and a two-car garage. The 0.17-acre property looks onto a park instead of a fairway, giving it more privacy.

The action

The young buyer didn't mind that most residents are empty nesters and retirees.

The young buyer is not a golfer but had moved from Manitoba to be closer to family, said his agent, Richard Deacon. They looked at about a dozen properties and he chose the golf course because it was away from the bustle.

The buyer didn’t mind that most residents are empty nesters and retirees. The unit had come onto the market in the summer, amid fire season, so it was a tough time to sell, says Mr. Deacon. The sale completed March 27.

The agent’s take

Mr. Deacon said sellers are often pricing their homes too high. “There is a difference between being ‘on the market’ and ‘in the market.’ I think a lot of people are there right now, listing homes that are 5 or 10 per cent higher than they should be. They are getting ground down a bit.”