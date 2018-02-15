Barrick shares fall as gold company faces lower production, higher costs

Shares in Barrick Gold Corp. fell in early trading as investors digested the news that the gold miner is facing lower production and higher costs over the next few years.

In a conference call with analysts Thursday, Barrick chief operating officer Richard Williams said that while the company has made solid strides in lowering costs over the past few years, it has fallen short of achieving the US$700-an-ounce all-in sustaining costs it had been targeting.

Last year, Barrick's all-in sustaining costs, the industry benchmark for costs, were US$750 per ounce, an increase of 3 per cent over 2016. The company predicts a range of US$765 to US$815 an ounce for 2018 and an average of US$750 to US$875 for 2019 to 2022.

Cost inflation, which ate into corporate profits across the mining industry even during the great gold boom of the late 2000s, is rearing its head again after a period of relative calm.

Mr. Williams outlined a number of key inflationary factors that are once again driving up costs – namely fuel, labour and mine input costs such as chemicals.

Barrick's production fell last year to 5.3 million ounces of gold, down from 5.5 million in 2016. In 2017, The company encountered production problems at its Veladero mine in Argentina. In addition, its London-based subsidiary, Acacia Mining PLC, has been under an export ban in Tanzania for almost a year. Acacia's operations subject to the ban account for about 5 per cent of Barrrick's gold production.

The company said it expects to produce between 4.5 million and five million ounces of gold this year, which would likely put it behind U.S. competitor Newmont Mining Corp. and see Toronto-based Barrick lose its long-held title as the world's biggest gold producer.

Barrick also predicts further gold production declines after 2018, expecting to average between 4.2 and 4.6 million ounces from 2019 to 2022.

Shares in Barrick were down about 3.5 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange at about midday Thursday.