BMO hikes dividend as quarterly profit drops

Bank of Montreal capped the latest round of earnings among Canada's major banks with a 9-per-cent drop in fourth-quarter profit.

It raised its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to 93 cents.

BMO profit slipped to $1.2-billion, or $1.81 a share. Adjusted profit, which the bank said cut earnings per share by 17 cents, fell 6 per cent to $1.3-billion or $1.94.

The bank posted an annual profit of almost $5.4-billion or $7.92 a share, though, up notably from a year earlier.

Its provision for credit losses rose in the quarter to $208-million, and return on equity declined to 12.1 per cent.

"We are making good progress against our financial and strategic objectives," said chief executive officer Darryl White.

"BMO's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings missed expectations, although it was on the back of reinsurance claims that cost it 17 cents per share," said Barclays analyst John Aiken.

"We believe that the headline miss, the decline in U.S. margins and the fact that much of the growth in the quarter was generated by capital markets are unlikely to garner much support in the market," he added.

"That said, this will likely be offset by the better-than-anticipated dividend increase and strong domestic retail performance. Consequently, we would not expect to see any material over- or underperformance by BMO today."