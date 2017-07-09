Never go to a movie with Stephen Poloz. The Governor of the Bank of Canada would insist on blurting out the ending just as you were enjoying your first bite of popcorn.

In financial circles, this habit of telegraphing the plot line is considered a great virtue. Policy makers, at least of the contemporary variety, believe a central bank should rarely, if ever, shock markets. Instead, the bank is expected to prepare investors and lenders for what is about to come.

