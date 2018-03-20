First Quantum accused of underpaying more than $10-billion in taxes by African tax authority

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has been accused by an African tax authority of underpaying its taxes by more than $10-billion over a period of five years.

In a statement circulating online apparently by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), it said it sent an assessment of 76.5 billion kwacha ($10.5-billion) to a "prominent mining company" for misclassifying certain items at importation for the last five years.

In a statement released about a half hour before the close of trading on Tuesday, First Quantum Minerals Ltd confirmed it was the company in the crosshairs of the ZRA.

"The company confirms that it is in possession of a letter from the ZRA, dated March 19, 2018, noting an assessment for import duties, penalties and interest on consumables and spare parts of 76.5 billion Zambian kwacha," First Quantum said.

According to the ZRA, First Quantum's consumables and spare parts imports were incorrectly declared by the company as mining machinery, which does not incur any customs duty. The ZRA said the company should instead have been paying duties ranging from 15 to 25 per cent on the items.

First Quantum said it "unequivocally refutes this assessment which does not appear to have any discernible basis of calculation and will continue working with the ZRA...to resolve the issue."

With a market capitalization of over $12-billion, First Quantum is one of Canada's biggest mining companies.

Earlier on Tuesday, shares in the Toronto-based miner sold off heavily as speculation mounted it was the company the ZRA was targeting. The shares lost 12.3 per cent before being halted in the mid-afternoon.

More to come.