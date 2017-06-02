The federal government is kicking off consultations on a $400-million sequel to a popular program launched by its predecessor to fund the Canadian venture-capital industry. But the Liberal government indicated it could deploy the money differently than the last program.

Under the Harper government’s Venture Capital Action Plan (VCAP), Ottawa committed $50-million to four well-performing venture capital firms and an additional $340-million to four “funds-of-funds,” which had to raise $2 from private capital sources for every dollar the government committed. Those funds-of-funds allotted their capital to venture capital funds who then invested directly into emerging technology companies.

