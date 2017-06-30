Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media about plans to repeal and replace Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017. (AARON P. BERNSTEIN/REUTERS)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media about plans to repeal and replace Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017. (AARON P. BERNSTEIN/REUTERS)

Barrie McKenna

The Globe and Mail

The Republicans’ mantra on repealing Obamacare is that government has no business meddling in the health care of Americans.

No regulation. No mandates. No subsidies. But it’s based on a big fat lie. Washington has had its hands – and money – all over U.S. health care since at least the mid-1960s.

Long before Barack Obama came along, government was deeply invested in U.S. health care. Tax-funded expenditures accounted for nearly two-thirds of U.S. health spending, according a 2016 report in the American Journal of Public Health. The figure includes direct spending – through Medicare, Medicaid and veterans benefits – as well as various state and federal tax breaks. Indeed, per capita government health-care spending is higher in the United States than in many countries with universal health-care regimes, such as Canada.

