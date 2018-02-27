Scotiabank tops profit forecasts, hikes dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia reported first-quarter profit that topped market estimates and raised its dividend, boosted by strong gains in its Canadian and international banking operations.

The strong results from Canada's third-largest bank by assets continued a string of robust earnings from the country's largest lenders, after Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank of Canada both surpassed expectations last week.

For the quarter that ended Jan. 31, Scotiabank reported $2.25-billion in profit, or $1.86 per share, compared with $1.91-billion, or $1.57 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, Scotiabank earned $1.87 per share. Analysts polled by Bloomberg LP had expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.68. But Scotiabank also benefitted from an accounting change due to changes in employee benefit plans to the tune of $203-million, before tax, which lifted earnings per share by 12 cents.

"All of our businesses delivered strong results, contributing to solid top line growth and a continued improvement in efficiency," said chief executive officer Brian Porter, in a statement. "We continue to focus on internal alignment and harnessing the untapped potential within our businesses and our operations."

Scotiabank hiked its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to 82 cents per share.

Provisions for credit losses of $544-million also eased slightly, compared with the same quarter last year when the bank set aside $553-million to cover bad loans. The improvement came primarily in the Canadian banking and global banking and markets divisions.

Profit from the core Canadian banking arm climbed 12 per cent higher to $1.1-billion on the strength of asset growth and expanding margins. Scotiabank's international divisions – which is focused on operations in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia – improved profit by 16 per cent to $667-million, helped by loan and deposit growth in Latin America. But profit of $454-million from global banking fell 3 per cent year over year, due to lower non-interest income and negative impacts from foreign currency exchange.

Scotiabank's common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio – which measures the strength of its capital – was a solid 11.2 per cent in the first quarter, down from 11.3 per cent a year earlier. But Scotiabank has begun to deploy some of its extra capital on acquisitions.

In mid-February, after the first quarter had ended, Scotiabank announced it had struck a deal to buy investment firm Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. for $950-million, creating Canada's third-largest asset manager. That purchase came close on the heels of separate deals to acquire a controlling stake in Chilean bank BBVA Chile for $2.9-billion, and to snap up Citigroup Inc.'s consumer and small business operations in Colombia.

"Growing our market presence in Chile and Colombia, and building out our asset and wealth management capabilities here in Canada, will provide a stronger platform to grow and expand our business," Mr. Porter said.