Jacqueline Nelson - INSTITUTIONAL INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is selling a Singaporean insurance subsidiary in a partnership deal designed to open more growth opportunities in other pockets of the world.

The Toronto-based insurance and investments company said Wednesday that it had struck a $1.6-billion (U.S.) deal to sell a 97.7 per cent interest in First Capital Insurance Ltd. to Tokyo’s Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. The transaction secures an unnamed percentage of First Capital’s future revenues for Fairfax, even though it has essentially sold the business. This ensures Fairfax will continue to have a vested interest in the future success of the insurer.

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

 

