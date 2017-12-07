Ugh, it’s getting tougher to be debt-free, particularly for seniors

Briefing highlights

Freedom 70-90?

Canadians are finding it ever harder to shed their debts.

And in a worrisome sign, seniors are finding it particularly hard as they carry what they owe into retirement.

A new study by Statistics Canada shows 29.6 per cent of Canadian families were debt-free last year. That's actually better than the 28.9 per cent from the 2012 survey, but pales in comparison to the 32.7 per cent of 1999.

For those age 65 and up, the comparisons are more stark: Just 58 per cent of "senior-led families" could boast of being debt-free in 2016, far short of the 72.6 per cent in 1999, though, again, marginally better than in 2012.

The Statistics Canada survey is yet another piece of the picture for those who track household credit in Canada, where the debt burden is among the highest in the world.

"Among senior-led families with debt in 2016, their median debt was $25,000," the federal agency said.

"More senior-led families were also carrying mortgages into their retirement years. In 2016, 13.9 per cent of families led by a person aged 65 and older held a mortgage, compared with 7.7 per cent in 1999."

The Statistics Canada survey matches what the Credit Counselling Society is finding on the ground, which are "growing debt levels across all age demographics to the point where over 50 per cent of those contacting us for assistance are overwhelmed by their financial situation," said its president, Scott Hannah.



"We are also very worried about the deteriorating financial health of Canadians 55+, which now make up 21 per cent of our new clients each year," Mr. Hannah added.

"To put this in perspective, 20 years ago our clients aged 55+ only made up 5 per cent of our overall new clients. Canadians are finding it more difficult to retire debt-free or have sufficient savings on hand to manage a reasonable standard of living in retirement, which is why we see many seniors take on debt."

There are many reasons for this phenomenon, Mr. Hannah said, citing the "deterioration" in defined pension benefits as feeding into it.

Mr. Hannah found the Statistics Canada survey interesting. But, as he put it, "the devil is in between the lines."

He cited two other reports from Canadian groups, one suggesting that it's not just huge mortgage debt burying consumers, but also other credit. Another, Mr. Hannah added, confirmed the increase of debt among seniors.

We appear to be handling those debts at this point, nonetheless, according to a recent report from Equifax Canada that showed the delinquency rate falling in the second quarter to 1.09 per cent.

There's another side to this story, of course, and it's one that looks much better.

The median net worth among families rose 14.7 per cent from 2012 to $295,100. That, in turn, was well above the $144,500 of 1999, which you'd expect.

Province Median net worth in 2016 ($) Median net worth change (%), 2016 over 2012 Manitoba 320,800 35.2 Ontario 365,700 30.5 Prince Edward Island 204,000 28.6 Newfoundland and Labrador 211,800 19.6 British Columbia 429,400 18.3 Nova Scotia 225,200 11 Alberta 290,500 2.9 Saskatchewan 293,500 2.5 Quebec 208,900 0 New Brunswick 158,400 -14.2 Source: Statscan

By city, Vancouver ranked first last year, at $434,400 followed by Toronto at $365,100 and Calgary at $339,400.

"Differences in the value of homes determines, in part, provincial differences in net worth," Statistics Canada said.

"The median value of principal residences in British Columbia was $550,000 in 2016, the highest value in the country and $105,000 more than the next highest, Ontario.

The total value of our assets was $12-trillion, and total debt almost $1.8-trillion.

Stocks up, Brexit boosts pound



Stock investors are in a TGIF mood, while the pound rises on a TGIB (Thank God It's Brexit) deal between Britain and the European Union.

"The U.K. and the EU have made sufficient progress in the Brexit talks, and now they can move on the trade aspect of the negotiations," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"The political mood has been lifted, but the FTSE 100 is underperforming its continental counterparts due to a firmer pound. "

Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.6 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 1.1 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

The pound climbed after British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker unveiled the Brexit agreement, having broken a stalemate over the Irish border.

The Canadian dollar, in turn, was down to just above 77.5 cents (U.S.), continuing to come off the levels of around 79 cents earlier in the week.

"Markets now turn to the U.S. jobs data as the main driver of volatility as we close out the week," said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

"With market expectations pointing towards a 98-per-cent chance of a December rate rise [at next week's Federal Reserve meeting], we will need something remarkable to shake the overwhelmingly hawkish outlook. Crucially, with the U.S. likely to see a raft of tax reforms implemented, we are likely to see the focus shift from monetary to fiscal policy to support growth."



What to watch for today



The day's biggie is the U.S. November employment report, and a gain of somewhere around 200,000 jobs is expected, with unemployment holding at 4.1 per cent.

"Following [Federal Reserve chair Janet] Yellen's recent upbeat testimony on the economy, the expected solid jobs report should seal the deal on a Dec. 13 rate hike," said BMO's Mr. Guatieri.

And then there's a second look at the housing market, with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.'s measure of November construction starts. Expect a steady annual pace of about 220,000, said Nick Exarhos of CIBC World Markets.

"Permits have been running at a strong 220,000 to 230,000/month clip, and mild November weather will have allowed builders to break ground at a healthy pace."

