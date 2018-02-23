U.S. bank sees economic ‘sugar rush’ in Canada (which means higher rates than you might like)

Briefing highlights

Bank of America boosts Canada forecast

Global stock markets mixed so far

New York poised for stronger open

Canadian dollar just above 78.5 cents

RBC posts flat profit, raises dividend

China seizes control of Anbang

U.S. tells India to cut tariffs

What to expect in inflation report

'Sugar rush'

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is suddenly more upbeat about Canada's economy, expecting a "sugar rush" from America's fiscal stimulus.

And what its forecast could mean is a bump in interest rates that's greater than we might be expecting.

The new projection isn't a huge difference, but every basis point counts. And its call for Canadian economic growth this year is better than some others expect.

Story continues below advertisement

Carlos Capistran, the bank's Canada and Mexico economist, said in a report this week that he now expects Canada's economy to expand by 2.5 per cent this year, up from an earlier forecast of just 2.2 per cent, though still shy of what is believed to have been growth of 3 per cent in 2017.

He also revised his projection for annual inflation to 2 per cent, from his earlier 1.9 per cent, his forecast for unemployment to just 4.9 per cent, from his previous 5 per cent, and his expectation for Bank of Canada rate hikes to four from three.

That would bring the central bank's benchmark overnight rate to 2 per cent.

"The U.S. economy is getting pumped with stimulus this year," Mr. Capistran said in his report, titled "Sugar rush from U.S. fiscal candy".

"First came a reduction and now an increase in expenditure."

Bank of America economists have revised their projection for U.S. economic growth this year to 2.9 per cent, compared to an earlier 2.4 per cent, and they expect the Federal Reserve to bump up its key rate three times, and possibly four.

"Stronger economic growth in the U.S. will increase the demand for Canadian goods and services, providing a boost to GDP growth," Mr. Capistran said.

Story continues below advertisement

"An increase in U.S. corporate investment, U.S. household consumption, and U.S. government expenditure will reduce savings in the U.S., which in turn will increase the U.S. current account deficit," he added.

"This ultimately means that Americans are likely to choose to spend at least part of the stimulus on imported goods and services. The U.S. imports most of its goods and services from China, Mexico and Canada, so these three countries stand to benefit from strong U.S. growth, moreso Mexico and Canada, as their exports to the U.S. represent more than 25 per cent and 15 per cent of their GDP, respectively."

Given all this, Mr. Capistran said, the Bank of Canada will have to react more forecefully, and thus three more rate hikes this year to bring the total to four.

"One reason for the BoC to increase the pace at which it is withdrawing stimulus is because stronger U.S. growth will increase growth and inflation in Canada," Mr. Capistran said. "So we believe the BoC needs to recalibrate its monetary policy."

Central bank governor Stephen Poloz and his colleagues risk "being behind the curve" if they don't march to the drum of new data. And because "the Fed may do so."

Compare this to the recent forecast from Bank of Montreal, which expects economic growth of 2.2 per cent this year, and just two more rate hikes.

Story continues below advertisement

"While financial conditions remain supportive and resource prices could rise moderately further, higher interest rates and tougher mortgage rules will apply a brake on consumer spending and home sales," said BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri.

"Meantime, the ongoing threat of trade protectionism will impede investment," he added.

"Although stronger U.S. demand is helpful, the fact that Canada's non-resource export volumes are little changed in the past decade is a testament to a loss of competitiveness for many companies as they deal with new regulations, rising mandated labour costs and new environmental protections."

Mr. Capistran's forecast, like others, comes with the caveat surrounding talks to overhaul the North American free-trade agreement.

Most observers believe Canada, the United States and Mexico will strike a new deal, though the form it takes is, of course, a matter of speculation.

"Uncertainty regarding NAFTA is already having a negative impact on investment, but we believe benefits from the U.S. fiscal stimulus will top NAFTA negatives in the short run," Mr. Capistran said.

Read more

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, but New York is pointing higher.

And forget saying anything nice about the Canadian dollar.

Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.6 per cent.

In Europe, though, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET.

"It's been a lacklustre start to the European session after yesterday's losses, as once again what looked set to be a positive start saw any early gains evaporate quick on the open," said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

New York futures were up, and the Canadian dollar was just above 78.5 US cents.

Read more

RBC profit flat

Royal Bank of Canada posted relatively flat first-quarter results, but with some noise in the background.

RBC also raised its quarterly dividend by 3 cents, to 94 cents.



The second of Canada's major banks to report, following Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Thursday, RBC said profit was little changed at $3-billion, or $2.01 a share diluted, up 2 per cent.

The latest quarter included a writedown related to the U.S. tax reform, of $178-million or 12 cents a share.

And when you strip out last year's gain on the sale of certain U.S. operations, profit rose 7 per cent, and earnings per share 10 per cent, the bank said.

Return on equity was 17.4 per cent, up 70 basis points.

Read more

What to watch for today

We may get a sense today of whether restaurant and certain other businesses have been swallowing their higher labour costs or passing them on to their customers.

That's one of the things economists will be looking for when Statistics Canada releases its monthly inflation report today.

The numbers will be scoured "for evidence that the large minimum wage hike in Ontario in January is pushing consumer prices higher," Royal Bank of Canada economists said in projecting the report will show a hotter 0.5- to 0.6-per-cent increase from December.

"Prices for accommodation and restaurant food, in particular, are probably among the most susceptible to minimum-wage driven price increases."

Those aren't the only things you may be paying more for. A big part of that monthly jump will have been because of a spike in the cost of filling up your car, as well as your stomach.

Analysts believe the annual rate of inflation will come in at about 1.5 or 1.6 per cent, down from December's 1.9 per cent, but that's because of sharply higher costs in the consumer price index a year earlier.

January is traditionally a "seasonally strong" month for inflation readings, said Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Nesbitt Burns.

"Indeed, seasonality suggests that we'll see some chunky increases in the CPI over the next five months," Mr. Reitzes said.

"And, there's some upside risk from the 20.7-per-cent increase in Ontario's minimum wage. There's anecdotal evidence of price increases at restaurants, and broader cost pressures are possible."

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market