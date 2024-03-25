Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning in Game 1 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series on Oct. 3, 2023, in Minneapolis.Bruce Kluckhohn/The Associated Press

Jake Lamb’s go-ahead two-run RBI single in the fifth inning led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays, spoiling Toronto ace Kevin Gausman’s spring training debut on Monday.

The game was tied 2-2 until Lamb’s hit, and the Blue Jays could only respond with a Daniel Vogelbach RBI single in the eighth inning to make it a one-run game.

Gausman, making his first Grapefruit League start after returning from a shoulder issue, struck out seven and allowed just one run on three hits in three innings of work for Toronto (13-17). Reliever Zach Pop (0-1) took the loss.

Ryder Ryan (1-2) earned the win for Pittsburgh (13-16) although he pitched just ⅓ of an inning. Wily Peralta earned the save.

The Blue Jays d concluded their pre-season with four straight losses.

Toronto starts the regular-season schedule on Thursday when they play the Rays in a four-game series in Tampa, Fla.