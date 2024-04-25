Canada downs Australia to qualify for playoffs at world mixed doubles curling championship

Canada’s Kadriana and Colton Lott scored an 11-4 win over Australia on Thursday, securing their spot in the playoffs at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

The husband-and-wife team from Gimli, Man., opened with a deuce and then stole a single in the second end to take an early 3-0 lead over the Aussie duo of Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill.

Leading 5-4 after five ends, Canada clinched the victory with three in the sixth end and a steal of three more in the seventh.

With the victory, Canada (7-1) locked into second place in Group B behind host Sweden, which improved to 8-0 following a 7-4 win over Czechia in Thursday’s morning draw. Sweden holds the tiebreaker after defeating Canada on Tuesday.

Canada was scheduled to finish preliminary play against the United States later Thursday.

The semi-finals will be played on Friday, followed by the medal games on Saturday.